Culmina la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional con River campeón – Partidos de este lunes 17 y tablas

Fecha 25 de la LPF: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros

Viernes 14 de julio

Sarmiento 1 Vélez 1 – Nazareno Arasa

Godoy Cruz 2 Defensa y Justicia 2 – Silvio Trucco

Huracán 0 Talleres 1 – Fernando Echenique

Sábado 15 de julio

Unión 0 Platense 0 – Fernando Espinoza

Racing 1 Rosario Central 1 – Fernando Rapallini

River 3 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 – Andrés Merlos. River se coronó campeón dela LPF 2023.

Domingo 16 de julio

Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 1 – Darío Herrera

Gimnasia de La Plata 1 Boca 3 – Hernán Mastrángelo

Lanús 2 Banfield 2 – Nicolás Ramírez

Central Córdoba 0 Independiente 1 – Nicolás Lamolina

Argentinos Juniors 1 Colón 0 – Sebastián Zunino

HOY Lunes 17 de julio

  • 18.00 | Tigre vs. Barracas Central | TNT Sports | Facundo Tello
  • 18.00 | Arsenal vs. Instituto | ESPN Premium | Andrés Gariano
  • 20.30 | Newell’s vs. Atlético Tucumán | TNT Sports | Leandro Rey Hilfer

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate River Plate 57 25 18 3 4 45 16
2 Talleres Talleres 48 25 14 6 5 39 20
3 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 46 25 12 10 3 23 9
4 Lanús Lanús 42 25 11 9 5 35 25
5 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 41 25 11 8 6 33 21
6 Rosario Central Rosario Central 40 25 10 10 5 33 26
7 Estudiantes Estudiantes 39 25 10 9 6 28 22
8 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 38 25 11 5 9 29 23
9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 38 25 10 8 7 33 28
10 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 37 25 10 7 8 27 19
11 Belgrano Belgrano 35 25 10 5 10 20 22
12 Newell`s Newell`s 33 24 8 9 7 22 21
13 Racing Club Racing Club 33 25 8 9 8 32 32
14 Platense Platense 33 25 9 6 10 25 27
15 Barracas Central Barracas Central 31 24 7 10 7 24 28
16 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 30 24 7 9 8 22 27
17 Sarmiento Sarmiento 29 25 7 8 10 23 23
18 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 29 25 7 8 10 19 25
19 Tigre Tigre 28 24 7 7 10 22 27
20 Independiente Independiente 28 25 6 10 9 23 29
21 Gimnasia Gimnasia 28 25 7 7 11 21 35
22 Vélez Vélez 26 25 5 11 9 24 26
23 Unión Unión 26 25 5 11 9 17 25
24 Instituto Instituto 26 24 6 8 10 18 30
25 Banfield Banfield 26 25 6 8 11 19 32
26 Colón Colón 25 25 4 13 8 19 28
27 Huracán Huracán 19 25 4 7 14 16 29
28 Arsenal Arsenal 18 24 5 3 16 16 32

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 104 208 2.000
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 104 180 1.731
3 Racing Club Racing Club 104 166 1.596
4 Defensa Defensa 104 165 1.587
5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 104 161 1.548
6 Talleres Talleres 104 160 1.538
7 Argentinos Argentinos 104 155 1.490
8 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 104 152 1.462
9 Belgrano Belgrano 25 35 1.400
10 Tigre Tigre 65 91 1.400
11 Gimnasia Gimnasia 104 144 1.385
12 Vélez Vélez 104 142 1.365
13 Independiente Independiente 104 137 1.317
14 Newell`s Newell`s 103 135 1.311
15 Rosario Central Rosario Central 104 136 1.308
16 Huracán Huracán 104 135 1.298
17 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 104 135 1.298
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 65 84 1.292
19 Colón Colón 104 134 1.288
20 Lanús Lanús 104 134 1.288
21 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 103 127 1.233
22 Unión Unión 104 128 1.231
23 Banfield Banfield 104 122 1.173
24 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 104 121 1.163
25 Platense Platense 104 120 1.154
26 Sarmiento Sarmiento 104 118 1.135
27 Instituto Instituto 24 26 1.083
28 Arsenal Arsenal 103 98 0.951

