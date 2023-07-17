Culmina la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional con River campeón – Partidos de este lunes 17 y tablas

Fecha 25 de la LPF: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros
Viernes 14 de julio
Sarmiento 1 Vélez 1 – Nazareno Arasa
Godoy Cruz 2 Defensa y Justicia 2 – Silvio Trucco
Huracán 0 Talleres 1 – Fernando Echenique
Sábado 15 de julio
Unión 0 Platense 0 – Fernando Espinoza
Racing 1 Rosario Central 1 – Fernando Rapallini
River 3 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 – Andrés Merlos. River se coronó campeón dela LPF 2023.
Domingo 16 de julio
Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 1 – Darío Herrera
Gimnasia de La Plata 1 Boca 3 – Hernán Mastrángelo
Lanús 2 Banfield 2 – Nicolás Ramírez
Central Córdoba 0 Independiente 1 – Nicolás Lamolina
Argentinos Juniors 1 Colón 0 – Sebastián Zunino
HOY Lunes 17 de julio
- 18.00 | Tigre vs. Barracas Central | TNT Sports | Facundo Tello
- 18.00 | Arsenal vs. Instituto | ESPN Premium | Andrés Gariano
- 20.30 | Newell’s vs. Atlético Tucumán | TNT Sports | Leandro Rey Hilfer
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|River Plate
|57
|25
|18
|3
|4
|45
|16
|2
|Talleres
|48
|25
|14
|6
|5
|39
|20
|3
|San Lorenzo
|46
|25
|12
|10
|3
|23
|9
|4
|Lanús
|42
|25
|11
|9
|5
|35
|25
|5
|Defensa
|41
|25
|11
|8
|6
|33
|21
|6
|Rosario Central
|40
|25
|10
|10
|5
|33
|26
|7
|Estudiantes
|39
|25
|10
|9
|6
|28
|22
|8
|Boca Juniors
|38
|25
|11
|5
|9
|29
|23
|9
|Godoy Cruz
|38
|25
|10
|8
|7
|33
|28
|10
|Argentinos
|37
|25
|10
|7
|8
|27
|19
|11
|Belgrano
|35
|25
|10
|5
|10
|20
|22
|12
|Newell`s
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|22
|21
|13
|Racing Club
|33
|25
|8
|9
|8
|32
|32
|14
|Platense
|33
|25
|9
|6
|10
|25
|27
|15
|Barracas Central
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|24
|28
|16
|Atl. Tucumán
|30
|24
|7
|9
|8
|22
|27
|17
|Sarmiento
|29
|25
|7
|8
|10
|23
|23
|18
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|29
|25
|7
|8
|10
|19
|25
|19
|Tigre
|28
|24
|7
|7
|10
|22
|27
|20
|Independiente
|28
|25
|6
|10
|9
|23
|29
|21
|Gimnasia
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|21
|35
|22
|Vélez
|26
|25
|5
|11
|9
|24
|26
|23
|Unión
|26
|25
|5
|11
|9
|17
|25
|24
|Instituto
|26
|24
|6
|8
|10
|18
|30
|25
|Banfield
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|19
|32
|26
|Colón
|25
|25
|4
|13
|8
|19
|28
|27
|Huracán
|19
|25
|4
|7
|14
|16
|29
|28
|Arsenal
|18
|24
|5
|3
|16
|16
|32
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|104
|208
|2.000
|2
|Boca Juniors
|104
|180
|1.731
|3
|Racing Club
|104
|166
|1.596
|4
|Defensa
|104
|165
|1.587
|5
|Estudiantes
|104
|161
|1.548
|6
|Talleres
|104
|160
|1.538
|7
|Argentinos
|104
|155
|1.490
|8
|San Lorenzo
|104
|152
|1.462
|9
|Belgrano
|25
|35
|1.400
|10
|Tigre
|65
|91
|1.400
|11
|Gimnasia
|104
|144
|1.385
|12
|Vélez
|104
|142
|1.365
|13
|Independiente
|104
|137
|1.317
|14
|Newell`s
|103
|135
|1.311
|15
|Rosario Central
|104
|136
|1.308
|16
|Huracán
|104
|135
|1.298
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|104
|135
|1.298
|18
|Barracas Central
|65
|84
|1.292
|19
|Colón
|104
|134
|1.288
|20
|Lanús
|104
|134
|1.288
|21
|Atl. Tucumán
|103
|127
|1.233
|22
|Unión
|104
|128
|1.231
|23
|Banfield
|104
|122
|1.173
|24
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|104
|121
|1.163
|25
|Platense
|104
|120
|1.154
|26
|Sarmiento
|104
|118
|1.135
|27
|Instituto
|24
|26
|1.083
|28
|Arsenal
|103
|98
|0.951
