Comenzó la 18va fecha de la LPF – Partidos de este viernes, tablas de posiciones y descenso

Este jueves se inició la 18va fecha de la LPF;

jueves 8 septiembre 2022
18:00 Independiente Independiente  3 vs  0 Aldosivi Aldosivi
Estadio Libertadores de América
20:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors  2 vs Rosario Central Rosario Central
Diego Armando Maradona
20:30 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe vs Sarmiento Sarmiento
Eva Perón

HOY viernes 9 septiembre 2022
15:30 Barracas Central Barracas Central   vs   Lanús Lanús
Claudio Chiqui Tapia
18:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Platense Platense
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
20:30 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata   vs   Racing Club Racing Club
Jorge Luis Hirschi
20:30 Tigre Tigre   vs   Huracán Huracán
Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)

sábado 10 septiembre 2022
15:30 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)   vs   Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
Alfredo Terrera
18:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo   vs   Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán
Nuevo Gasómetro
20:30 Banfield Banfield   vs   Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López

domingo 11 septiembre 2022
13:00 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí   vs   Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
Julio Humberto Grondona
13:00 Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys   vs   Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
Marcelo Bielsa
17:00 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors   vs   River Plate River Plate
Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
20:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba   vs   Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
Mario Alberto Kempes

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 GIMNASIA LP 33 17 9 6 2 19 8 11
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 33 17 9 6 2 19 8 11
3 HURACÁN 31 17 8 7 2 21 12 9
4 GODOY CRUZ 31 17 9 4 4 21 14 7
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 30 18 9 3 6 20 16 4
6 RIVER PLATE 29 17 8 5 4 27 14 13
7 BOCA 29 17 9 2 6 23 22 1
8 RACING 28 17 7 7 3 24 14 10
9 PLATENSE 26 17 6 8 3 17 13 4
10 UNIÓN 26 17 7 5 5 21 22 -1
11 SAN LORENZO 25 17 5 10 2 22 17 5
12 PATRONATO 24 17 6 6 5 22 19 3
13 ESTUDIANTES LP 23 17 6 5 6 16 17 -1
14 NEWELL’S 23 17 6 5 6 15 16 -1
15 TIGRE 22 17 5 7 5 24 22 2
16 ROS. CENTRAL 22 18 6 4 8 14 18 -4
17 SARMIENTO 22 18 6 4 8 18 22 -4
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 20 17 5 5 7 18 26 -8
19 BANFIELD 19 17 4 7 6 15 17 -2
20 ARSENAL 19 17 3 10 4 16 18 -2
21 DEF Y JUS 19 17 4 7 6 14 18 -4
22 INDEPENDIENTE 18 18 4 6 8 19 22 -3
23 CENTRAL CBA (S) 18 17 5 3 9 19 25 -6
24 COLÓN 18 17 4 6 7 14 20 -6
25 TALLERES 15 16 3 6 7 12 16 -4
26 ALDOSIVI 13 18 3 4 11 11 28 -17
27 VÉLEZ 12 17 1 9 7 17 23 -6
28 LANÚS 11 17 2 5 10 15 26 -11

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RIVER PLATE 58 31 17 7 7 58 26 32
2 RACING 58 31 15 13 3 49 24 25
3 GIMNASIA LP 57 31 16 9 6 43 28 15
4 BOCA 56 31 16 8 7 42 33 9
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 55 32 16 7 9 41 32 9
6 ESTUDIANTES LP 51 31 14 9 8 49 37 12
7 HURACÁN 49 31 13 10 8 38 31 7
8 GODOY CRUZ 47 31 12 11 8 42 38 4
9 NEWELL’S 46 31 13 7 11 32 31 1
10 DEF Y JUS 44 31 11 11 9 40 37 3
11 ATL. TUCUMÁN 44 31 11 11 9 32 31 1
12 UNIÓN 43 31 12 7 12 32 35 -3
13 SARMIENTO 43 32 12 7 13 35 46 -11
14 42 31 10 12 9 41 34 7
15 SAN LORENZO 40 31 8 16 7 37 34 3
16 39 31 11 6 14 35 50 -15
17 BANFIELD 38 31 9 11 11 33 32 1
18 ARSENAL 36 31 6 18 7 36 37 -1
19 PLATENSE 36 31 8 12 11 29 36 -7
20 ROS. CENTRAL 36 32 10 6 16 30 38 -8
21 INDEPENDIENTE 34 32 7 13 12 36 40 -4
22 COLÓN 34 31 7 13 11 32 39 -7
23 PATRONATO 34 31 9 7 15 32 44 -12
24 CENTRAL CBA (S) 33 31 8 9 14 36 48 -12
25 ALDOSIVI 33 32 9 6 17 28 44 -16
26 VÉLEZ 30 31 5 15 11 30 35 -5
27 LANÚS 26 31 5 11 15 32 44 -12
28 TALLERES 26 30 6 8 16 21 37 -16
Van a la Libertadores 2022 seis equipos: los tres primeros de la tabla anual (suma del actual torneo y el anterior), el campeón de la Copa de la Liga (Colón), el campeón del actual torneo, el campeón de Copa Argentina (si queda entre los tres mejores primeros de la anual, entonces abre un cupo para para el cuarto en la anual).
Clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2021 por ser el último campeón.
Clasificados a la Copa Sudamericana 2022 por tabla anual (los cuatro mejores después de los que entran a Libertadores, exceptuando Boca y Banfield)
Boca y Banfield ya están clasificados al menos para la Sudamericana por la Copa Maradona. Si alguno va a la Libertadores, se abre un cupo más en esta copa para la tabla anual.
N.de la R; fuente Olé.

