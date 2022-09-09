Comenzó la 18va fecha de la LPF – Partidos de este viernes, tablas de posiciones y descenso

Este jueves se inició la 18va fecha de la LPF;
|
jueves 8 septiembre 2022
|18:00
|Independiente
|3
|vs
|0
|Aldosivi
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|20:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|2
|vs
|1
|Rosario Central
|Diego Armando Maradona
|20:30
|Unión Santa Fe
|1
|vs
|0
|Sarmiento
|Eva Perón
|
HOY viernes 9 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Barracas Central
|vs
|Lanús
|Claudio Chiqui Tapia
|18:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Platense
|Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
|20:30
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|vs
|Racing Club
|Jorge Luis Hirschi
|20:30
|Tigre
|vs
|Huracán
|Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
|
sábado 10 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|vs
|Godoy Cruz
|Alfredo Terrera
|18:00
|San Lorenzo
|vs
|Atlético Tucumán
|Nuevo Gasómetro
|20:30
|Banfield
|vs
|Colón Santa Fe
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|
domingo 11 septiembre 2022
|13:00
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|vs
|Vélez Sarsfield
|Julio Humberto Grondona
|13:00
|Newell’s Old Boys
|vs
|Gimnasia La Plata
|Marcelo Bielsa
|17:00
|Boca Juniors
|vs
|River Plate
|Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
|20:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|vs
|Defensa y Justicia
|Mario Alberto Kempes
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|GIMNASIA LP
|33
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|11
|2
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|33
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|11
|3
|HURACÁN
|31
|17
|8
|7
|2
|21
|12
|9
|4
|GODOY CRUZ
|31
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|14
|7
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|30
|18
|9
|3
|6
|20
|16
|4
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|29
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|14
|13
|7
|BOCA
|29
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23
|22
|1
|8
|RACING
|28
|17
|7
|7
|3
|24
|14
|10
|9
|PLATENSE
|26
|17
|6
|8
|3
|17
|13
|4
|10
|UNIÓN
|26
|17
|7
|5
|5
|21
|22
|-1
|11
|SAN LORENZO
|25
|17
|5
|10
|2
|22
|17
|5
|12
|PATRONATO
|24
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|19
|3
|13
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|14
|NEWELL’S
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|15
|TIGRE
|22
|17
|5
|7
|5
|24
|22
|2
|16
|ROS. CENTRAL
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|14
|18
|-4
|17
|SARMIENTO
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|18
|22
|-4
|18
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|20
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|BANFIELD
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|20
|ARSENAL
|19
|17
|3
|10
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|21
|DEF Y JUS
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|22
|INDEPENDIENTE
|18
|18
|4
|6
|8
|19
|22
|-3
|23
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|COLÓN
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|25
|TALLERES
|15
|16
|3
|6
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|18
|3
|4
|11
|11
|28
|-17
|27
|VÉLEZ
|12
|17
|1
|9
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|28
|LANÚS
|11
|17
|2
|5
|10
|15
|26
|-11
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RIVER PLATE
|58
|31
|17
|7
|7
|58
|26
|32
|2
|RACING
|58
|31
|15
|13
|3
|49
|24
|25
|3
|GIMNASIA LP
|57
|31
|16
|9
|6
|43
|28
|15
|4
|BOCA
|56
|31
|16
|8
|7
|42
|33
|9
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|55
|32
|16
|7
|9
|41
|32
|9
|6
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|51
|31
|14
|9
|8
|49
|37
|12
|7
|HURACÁN
|49
|31
|13
|10
|8
|38
|31
|7
|8
|GODOY CRUZ
|47
|31
|12
|11
|8
|42
|38
|4
|9
|NEWELL’S
|46
|31
|13
|7
|11
|32
|31
|1
|10
|DEF Y JUS
|44
|31
|11
|11
|9
|40
|37
|3
|11
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|44
|31
|11
|11
|9
|32
|31
|1
|12
|UNIÓN
|43
|31
|12
|7
|12
|32
|35
|-3
|13
|SARMIENTO
|43
|32
|12
|7
|13
|35
|46
|-11
|14
|42
|31
|10
|12
|9
|41
|34
|7
|15
|SAN LORENZO
|40
|31
|8
|16
|7
|37
|34
|3
|16
|39
|31
|11
|6
|14
|35
|50
|-15
|17
|BANFIELD
|38
|31
|9
|11
|11
|33
|32
|1
|18
|ARSENAL
|36
|31
|6
|18
|7
|36
|37
|-1
|19
|PLATENSE
|36
|31
|8
|12
|11
|29
|36
|-7
|20
|ROS. CENTRAL
|36
|32
|10
|6
|16
|30
|38
|-8
|21
|INDEPENDIENTE
|34
|32
|7
|13
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|22
|COLÓN
|34
|31
|7
|13
|11
|32
|39
|-7
|23
|PATRONATO
|34
|31
|9
|7
|15
|32
|44
|-12
|24
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|33
|31
|8
|9
|14
|36
|48
|-12
|25
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|32
|9
|6
|17
|28
|44
|-16
|26
|VÉLEZ
|30
|31
|5
|15
|11
|30
|35
|-5
|27
|LANÚS
|26
|31
|5
|11
|15
|32
|44
|-12
|28
|TALLERES
|26
|30
|6
|8
|16
|21
|37
|-16
|Van a la Libertadores 2022 seis equipos: los tres primeros de la tabla anual (suma del actual torneo y el anterior), el campeón de la Copa de la Liga (Colón), el campeón del actual torneo, el campeón de Copa Argentina (si queda entre los tres mejores primeros de la anual, entonces abre un cupo para para el cuarto en la anual).
|Clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2021 por ser el último campeón.
|Clasificados a la Copa Sudamericana 2022 por tabla anual (los cuatro mejores después de los que entran a Libertadores, exceptuando Boca y Banfield)
|Boca y Banfield ya están clasificados al menos para la Sudamericana por la Copa Maradona. Si alguno va a la Libertadores, se abre un cupo más en esta copa para la tabla anual.
N.de la R; fuente Olé.
