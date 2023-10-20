Arrancó la fecha 9 de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, árbitros, tablas y partidos para este viernes 20-10

20 octubre, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

Fecha 9 – Lunes 16 de Octubre

Banfield 0 Atlético Tucumán 0 – Zona A- Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Central Córdoba 0 Lanús 0- Zona B- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Defensa y Justicia 0 Belgrano 2 – Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Miércoles 18 de octubre
Platense 2 Estudiantes 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Independiente 3 Barracas Central 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Jueves 19 de octubre
Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Ariel Penel

Gimnasia 3 Argentinos 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Colón 2 River 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Rosario Central 1 Vélez 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Sarmiento 1 Racing 1- Zona B- (TNT Sports) Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

HOY Viernes 20 de octubre
16.45 Tigre – Newell’s -Zona B- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
VAR: Diego Ceballos
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

19.00 Talleres – Arsenal -Zona A- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Ascensi
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino

19.00 Huracán – Instituto -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Cristian Navarro

21.30 Boca – Unión -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Julio Fernández

Tablas de posiciones
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 IndependienteIndependiente 18 9 5 3 1 11 4 +7
2
 River PlateRiver Plate 17 9 5 2 2 17 10 +7
3
 ColónColón 14 9 4 2 3 13 11 +2
4
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 14 9 4 2 3 11 10 +1
5
 HuracánHuracán 13 8 4 1 3 11 6 +5
6
 BanfieldBanfield 12 9 3 3 3 6 5 +1
7
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 12 9 3 3 3 14 14 0
8
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 12 9 3 3 3 8 9 -1
9
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 11 8 3 2 3 10 7 +3
10
 InstitutoInstituto 11 8 2 5 1 6 4 +2
11
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 11 9 2 5 2 5 6 -1
12
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 11 9 3 2 4 9 14 -5
13
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 10 9 3 1 5 7 17 -10
14
 ArsenalArsenal 7 8 2 1 5 7 11 -4
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 BelgranoBelgrano 17 9 4 5 0 14 7 +7
2
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 15 9 3 6 0 9 6 +3
3
 PlatensePlatense 14 9 4 2 3 10 12 -2
4
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 14 9 4 2 3 7 9 -2
5
 SarmientoSarmiento 13 9 3 4 2 6 4 +2
6
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 12 9 3 3 3 9 8 +1
7
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 9 3 3 3 10 11 -1
8
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 11 8 3 2 3 9 6 +3
9
 UniónUnión 11 8 2 5 1 7 5 +2
10
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 9 9 1 6 2 6 9 -3
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 8 2 1 5 10 11 -1
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 6 9 1 3 5 5 10 -5
13
 TigreTigre 6 8 1 3 4 2 7 -5
14
 LanúsLanús 4 9 0 4 5 4 10 -6

