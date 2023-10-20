Arrancó la fecha 9 de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, árbitros, tablas y partidos para este viernes 20-10

Fecha 9 – Lunes 16 de Octubre
Banfield 0 Atlético Tucumán 0 – Zona A- Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Central Córdoba 0 Lanús 0- Zona B- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Defensa y Justicia 0 Belgrano 2 – Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Miércoles 18 de octubre
Platense 2 Estudiantes 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Independiente 3 Barracas Central 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Jueves 19 de octubre
Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Gimnasia 3 Argentinos 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Colón 2 River 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Rosario Central 1 Vélez 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Sarmiento 1 Racing 1- Zona B- (TNT Sports) Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
HOY Viernes 20 de octubre
16.45 Tigre – Newell’s -Zona B- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
VAR: Diego Ceballos
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
19.00 Talleres – Arsenal -Zona A- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Ascensi
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino
19.00 Huracán – Instituto -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Cristian Navarro
21.30 Boca – Unión -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Julio Fernández
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Independiente
|18
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|4
|+7
|
2
|River Plate
|17
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|
3
|Colón
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|11
|+2
|
4
|Vélez Sarsfield
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|10
|+1
|
5
|Huracán
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|6
|+5
|
6
|Banfield
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|+1
|
7
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|14
|0
|
8
|Rosario Central
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|
9
|Talleres de Córdoba
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|7
|+3
|
10
|Instituto
|11
|8
|2
|5
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
11
|Atlético Tucumán
|11
|9
|2
|5
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|
12
|Gimnasia La Plata
|11
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|
13
|Barracas Central
|10
|9
|3
|1
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|
14
|Arsenal
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Belgrano
|17
|9
|4
|5
|0
|14
|7
|+7
|
2
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|9
|3
|6
|0
|9
|6
|+3
|
3
|Platense
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|
4
|Central Córdoba SdE
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|
5
|Sarmiento
|13
|9
|3
|4
|2
|6
|4
|+2
|
6
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|8
|+1
|
7
|Racing Club
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|
8
|Newell’s Old Boys
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|+3
|
9
|Unión
|11
|8
|2
|5
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|
10
|San Lorenzo
|9
|9
|1
|6
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|
11
|Boca Juniors
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|11
|-1
|
12
|Estudiantes
|6
|9
|1
|3
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|
13
|Tigre
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|
14
|Lanús
|4
|9
|0
|4
|5
|4
|10
|-6
