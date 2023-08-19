Arrancó la Copa de la Liga 2023: Fixture, calendario, cronograma de partidos para este sábado 19-8-23

Comienza la Copa de la Liga Profesional, tras la consagración de River en la Liga Profesional, por lo cual acá te contamos cómo sigue: todas las fechas y el cronograma completo. El torneo está compuesto por dos zonas de 14 equipos.
Fixture Copa LPF 2023: calendario y partidos
Así se juega la primera fecha
Jueves 17 de agosto
- 19.30: Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1 (Zona B)
Viernes 18 de agosto
- Defensa y Justicia 2 Godoy Cruz 0 (Zona B)
- Unión 1 Racing 1 (Zona B)
- Boca 3 Platense 1 (Zona B)
HOY Sábado 19
- 16.30: Independiente vs. Colón (Zona A)
- 19: Gimnasia vs. Talleres (Zona A)
- 21: Vélez vs. Barracas Central (Zona A)
Domingo 20
- 14: Arsenal vs. Instituto (Zona A)
- 16: Sarmiento vs. Tigre (Zona B)
- 16.15: Rosario Central vs. Atlético Tucumán (Zona A)
- 18.30: Lanús vs. San Lorenzo (Zona B)
- 21: Argentinos vs. River (Zona A)
Lunes 21
- 18: Huracán vs. Banfield (Zona A)
- 20.30: Newell’s vs. Central Córdoba (Zona B)
TABLA DE POSICIONES
Grupo A
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF 1 INSTITUTO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 VÉLEZ SARSFIELD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 TALLERES DE CÓRDOBA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 ROSARIO CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 RIVER PLATE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 INDEPENDIENTE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 HURACÁN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 GIMNASIA LA PLATA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 COLÓN SANTA FE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 BARRACAS CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 BANFIELD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 ARSENAL DE SARANDÍ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 ARGENTINOS JUNIORS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grupo B
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF 1 BOCA JUNIORS 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 2 BELGRANO 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 UNIÓN SANTA FE 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 4 RACING CLUB 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 5 SARMIENTO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 TIGRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 SAN LORENZO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 NEWELL’S OLD BOYS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 LANÚS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 GODOY CRUZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 CENTRAL CÓRDOBA (SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 ESTUDIANTES DE LA PLATA 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 14 PLATENSE 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
Zonas y los equipos de la Copa LPF 2023
Zona A
- Atlético Tucumán
- Independiente
- Arsenal
- Gimnasia LP
- Vélez
- Instituto
- Banfield
- Rosario Central
- Argentinos
- Barracas Central
- River
- Colón
- Talleres
- Huracán
Zona B
- Central Córdoba
- Racing
- Defensa y Justicia
- Estudiantes
- Tigre
- Godoy Cruz
- Lanús
- Newell’s
- Platense
- Sarmiento
- Boca
- Unión
- Belgrano
- San Lorenzo
Fecha 2 (27/08/2023)
- Independiente – Vélez Sarsfield
- Colón – Gimnasia
- Talleres – Huracán
- Banfield – Rosario Central
- Atlético Tucumán – Instituto
- Arsenal – Argentinos Juniors
- River Plate – Barracas Central
Fecha 3 (03/09/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – River Plate
- Barracas Central – Arsenal
- Argentinos Juniors – Atlético Tucumán
- Instituto – Banfield
- Rosario Central – Talleres
- Huracán – Colón
- Gimnasia – Independiente
Fecha 4 (17/09/2023)
- Gimnasia – Vélez Sarsfield
- Independiente – Huracán
- Colón – Rosario Central
- Talleres – Instituto
- Banfield – Argentinos Juniors
- Atlético Tucumán – Barracas Central
- Arsenal – River Plate
Fecha 5 (20/09/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – Arsenal
- River Plate – Atlético Tucumán
- Barracas Central – Banfield
- Argentinos Juniors – Talleres
- Instituto – Colón
- Rosario Central – Independiente
- Huracán – Gimnasia
Fecha 6 (24/09/2023)
- Huracán – Vélez Sarsfield
- Gimnasia – Rosario Central
- Independiente – Instituto
- Colón – Argentinos Juniors
- Talleres – Barracas Central
- Banfield – River Plate
- Atlético Tucumán – Arsenal
Fecha 7 (01/10/2023)
- Barracas Central – Sarmiento
- Colón – Unión
- San Lorenzo – Huracán
- Estudiantes – Gimnasia
- Rosario Central – Newell’s
- Racing Club – Independiente
- Boca Juniors – River Plate
- Talleres – Belgrano
- Platense – Argentinos Juniors
- Vélez Sarsfield – Tigre
- Defensa y Justicia – Arsenal
- Banfield – Lanús
- Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba
- Instituto – Godoy Cruz
Fecha 8 (08/10/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – Atlético Tucumán
- Arsenal – Banfield
- River Plate – Talleres
- Barracas Central – Colón
- Argentinos Juniors – Independiente
- Instituto – Gimnasia
- Rosario Central – Huracán
Fecha 9 (18/10/2023)
- Rosario Central – Vélez Sarsfield
- Huracán – Instituto
- Gimnasia – Argentinos Juniors
- Independiente – Barracas Central
- Colón – River Plate
- Talleres – Arsenal
- Banfield – Atlético Tucumán
Fecha 10 (25/10/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – Banfield
- Atlético Tucumán – Talleres
- Arsenal – Colón
- River Plate – Independiente
- Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia
- Argentinos Juniors – Huracán
- Instituto – Rosario Central
Fecha 11 (1/11/2023)
- Instituto – Vélez Sarsfield
- Rosario Central – Argentinos Juniors
- Huracán – Barracas Central
- Gimnasia – River Plate
- Independiente – Arsenal
- Colón – Atlético Tucumán
- Talleres – Banfield
Fecha 12 (05/11/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – Talleres
- Banfield – Colón
- Atlético Tucumán – Independiente
- Arsenal – Gimnasia
- River Plate – Huracán
- Barracas Central – Rosario Central
- Argentinos Juniors – Instituto
Fecha 13 (22/11/2023)
- Argentinos Juniors – Vélez Sarsfield
- Instituto – Barracas Central
- Rosario Central – River Plate
- Huracán – Arsenal
- Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán
- Independiente – Banfield
- Colón – Talleres
Fecha 14 (29/11/2023)
- Vélez Sarsfield – Colón
- Talleres – Independiente
- Banfield – Gimnasia
- Atlético Tucumán – Huracán
- Arsenal – Rosario Central
- River Plate – Instituto
- Barracas Central – Argentinos Juniors
Zona B
Fecha 1
Jueves 17 de agosto
- Belgrano vs. Estudiantes | Hora: 19.30
Viernes 18
- Defensa y Justicia vs. Godoy Cruz |Hora: 16.30
- Unión vs. Racing | Hora: 19.00
- Boca vs. Platense | Hora: 21.00
Domingo 20
- Sarmiento vs. Tigre | Hora: 16.00
- Lanús vs. San Lorenzo | Hora: 18.30
Lunes 21
- Newell’s vs. Central Córdoba | Hora: 20.30
Fecha 2 (27/08/2023)
- Tigre – Racing Club
- Estudiantes – Unión
- San Lorenzo – Belgrano
- Newell’s – Lanús
- Godoy Cruz – Central Córdoba
- Platense – Defensa y Justicia
- Sarmiento – Boca Juniors
Fecha 3 (03/09/2023)
- Boca Juniors – Tigre
- Defensa y Justicia – Sarmiento
- Central Córdoba – Platense
- Lanús – Godoy Cruz
- Belgrano – Newell’s
- Unión – San Lorenzo
- Racing Club – Estudiantes
Fecha 4 (17/09/2023)
- Tigre – Estudiantes
- San Lorenzo – Racing Club
- Newell’s – Unión
- Godoy Cruz – Belgrano
- Platense – Lanús
- Sarmiento – Central Córdoba
- Boca Juniors – Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 5 (20/09/2023)
- Defensa y Justicia – Tigre
- Central Córdoba – Boca Juniors
- Lanús – Sarmiento
- Belgrano – Platense
- Unión – Godoy Cruz
- Racing Club – Newell’s
- Estudiantes – San Lorenzo
Fecha 6 (24/09/2023)
- Tigre – San Lorenzo
- Newell’s – Estudiantes
- Godoy Cruz – Racing Club
- Platense – Unión
- Sarmiento – Belgrano
- Boca Juniors – Lanús
- Defensa y Justicia – Central Córdoba
Fecha 7 (01/10/2023)
- Barracas Central – Sarmiento
- Colón – Unión
- San Lorenzo – Huracán
- Estudiantes – Gimnasia
- Rosario Central – Newell’s
- Racing Club – Independiente
- Boca Juniors – River Plate
- Talleres – Belgrano
- Platense – Argentinos Juniors
- Vélez Sarsfield – Tigre
- Defensa y Justicia – Arsenal
- Banfield – Lanús
- Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba
- Instituto – Godoy Cruz
Fecha 8 (08/10/2023)
- Central Córdoba – Tigre
- Lanús – Defensa y Justicia
- Belgrano – Boca Juniors
- Unión – Sarmiento
- Racing Club – Platense
- Estudiantes – Godoy Cruz
- San Lorenzo – Newell’s
Fecha 9 (18/10/2023)
- Tigre – Newell’s
- Godoy Cruz – San Lorenzo
- Platense – Estudiantes
- Sarmiento – Racing Club
- Boca Juniors – Unión
- Defensa y Justicia – Belgrano
- Central Córdoba – Lanús
Fecha 10 (25/10/2023)
- Lanús – Tigre
- Belgrano – Central Córdoba
- Unión – Defensa y Justicia
- Racing Club – Boca Juniors
- Estudiantes – Sarmiento
- San Lorenzo – Platense
- Newell’s – Godoy Cruz
Fecha 11 (1/11/2023)
- Tigre – Godoy Cruz
- Platense – Newell’s
- Sarmiento – San Lorenzo
- Boca Juniors – Estudiantes
- Defensa y Justicia – Racing Club
- Central Córdoba – Unión
- Lanús – Belgrano
Fecha 12 (05/11/2023)
- Belgrano – Tigre
- Unión – Lanús
- Racing Club – Central Córdoba
- Estudiantes – Defensa y Justicia
- San Lorenzo – Boca Juniors
- Newell’s – Sarmiento
- Godoy Cruz – Platense
Fecha 13 (22/11/2023)
- Tigre – Platense
- Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz
- Boca Juniors – Newell’s
- Defensa y Justicia – San Lorenzo
- Central Córdoba – Estudiantes
- Lanús – Racing Club
- Belgrano – Unión
Fecha 14 (29/11/2023)
- Unión – Tigre
- Racing Club – Belgrano
- Estudiantes – Lanús
- San Lorenzo – Central Córdoba
- Newell’s – Defensa y Justicia
- Godoy Cruz – Boca Juniors
- Platense – Sarmiento
