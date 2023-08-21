Arrancó la Copa de la Liga 2023: Fixture, calendario, cronograma de partidos para este lunes 21-8-23

21 agosto, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

Comienza la Copa de la Liga Profesional, tras la consagración de River en la Liga Profesional, por lo cual acá te contamos cómo sigue: todas las fechas y el cronograma completo. El torneo está compuesto por dos zonas de 14 equipos.

Fixture Copa LPF 2023: calendario y partidos

Se juega la primera fecha

Jueves 17 de agosto

  • 19.30: Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1 (Zona B)

Viernes 18 de agosto

  • Unión 1 Racing 1 (Zona B)
  • Boca 3 Platense 1 (Zona B)

Fecha 2 (27/08/2023)

  • Independiente – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Colón – Gimnasia
  • Talleres – Huracán
  • Banfield – Rosario Central
  • Atlético Tucumán – Instituto
  • Arsenal – Argentinos Juniors
  • River Plate – Barracas Central

Fecha 3 (03/09/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – River Plate
  • Barracas Central – Arsenal
  • Argentinos Juniors – Atlético Tucumán
  • Instituto – Banfield
  • Rosario Central – Talleres
  • Huracán – Colón
  • Gimnasia – Independiente

Fecha 4 (17/09/2023)

  • Gimnasia – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Independiente – Huracán
  • Colón – Rosario Central
  • Talleres – Instituto
  • Banfield – Argentinos Juniors
  • Atlético Tucumán – Barracas Central
  • Arsenal – River Plate

Fecha 5 (20/09/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – Arsenal
  • River Plate – Atlético Tucumán
  • Barracas Central – Banfield
  • Argentinos Juniors – Talleres
  • Instituto – Colón
  • Rosario Central – Independiente
  • Huracán – Gimnasia

Fecha 6 (24/09/2023)

  • Huracán – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Gimnasia – Rosario Central
  • Independiente – Instituto
  • Colón – Argentinos Juniors
  • Talleres – Barracas Central
  • Banfield – River Plate
  • Atlético Tucumán – Arsenal

Fecha 7 (01/10/2023)

  • Barracas Central – Sarmiento
  • Colón – Unión
  • San Lorenzo – Huracán
  • Estudiantes – Gimnasia
  • Rosario Central – Newell’s
  • Racing Club – Independiente
  • Boca Juniors – River Plate
  • Talleres – Belgrano
  • Platense – Argentinos Juniors
  • Vélez Sarsfield – Tigre
  • Defensa y Justicia – Arsenal
  • Banfield – Lanús
  • Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba
  • Instituto – Godoy Cruz

Fecha 8 (08/10/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – Atlético Tucumán
  • Arsenal – Banfield
  • River Plate – Talleres
  • Barracas Central – Colón
  • Argentinos Juniors – Independiente
  • Instituto – Gimnasia
  • Rosario Central – Huracán

Fecha 9 (18/10/2023)

  • Rosario Central – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Huracán – Instituto
  • Gimnasia – Argentinos Juniors
  • Independiente – Barracas Central
  • Colón – River Plate
  • Talleres – Arsenal
  • Banfield – Atlético Tucumán

Fecha 10 (25/10/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – Banfield
  • Atlético Tucumán – Talleres
  • Arsenal – Colón
  • River Plate – Independiente
  • Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia
  • Argentinos Juniors – Huracán
  • Instituto – Rosario Central

Fecha 11 (1/11/2023)

  • Instituto – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Rosario Central – Argentinos Juniors
  • Huracán – Barracas Central
  • Gimnasia – River Plate
  • Independiente – Arsenal
  • Colón – Atlético Tucumán
  • Talleres – Banfield

Fecha 12 (05/11/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – Talleres
  • Banfield – Colón
  • Atlético Tucumán – Independiente
  • Arsenal – Gimnasia
  • River Plate – Huracán
  • Barracas Central – Rosario Central
  • Argentinos Juniors – Instituto

Fecha 13 (22/11/2023)

  • Argentinos Juniors – Vélez Sarsfield
  • Instituto – Barracas Central
  • Rosario Central – River Plate
  • Huracán – Arsenal
  • Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán
  • Independiente – Banfield
  • Colón – Talleres

Fecha 14 (29/11/2023)

  • Vélez Sarsfield – Colón
  • Talleres – Independiente
  • Banfield – Gimnasia
  • Atlético Tucumán – Huracán
  • Arsenal – Rosario Central
  • River Plate – Instituto
  • Barracas Central – Argentinos Juniors

Zona B

Fecha 1

Jueves 17 de agosto

  • Belgrano vs. Estudiantes | Hora: 19.30

Viernes 18

  • Defensa y Justicia vs. Godoy Cruz |Hora: 16.30
  • Unión vs. Racing | Hora: 19.00
  • Boca vs. Platense | Hora: 21.00

Domingo 20

  • Sarmiento vs. Tigre | Hora: 16.00
  • Lanús vs. San Lorenzo | Hora: 18.30

Lunes 21

  • Newell’s vs. Central Córdoba | Hora: 20.30

Fecha 2 (27/08/2023)

  • Tigre – Racing Club
  • Estudiantes – Unión
  • San Lorenzo – Belgrano
  • Newell’s – Lanús
  • Godoy Cruz – Central Córdoba
  • Platense – Defensa y Justicia
  • Sarmiento – Boca Juniors

Fecha 3 (03/09/2023)

  • Boca Juniors – Tigre
  • Defensa y Justicia – Sarmiento
  • Central Córdoba – Platense
  • Lanús – Godoy Cruz
  • Belgrano – Newell’s
  • Unión – San Lorenzo
  • Racing Club – Estudiantes

Fecha 4 (17/09/2023)

  • Tigre – Estudiantes
  • San Lorenzo – Racing Club
  • Newell’s – Unión
  • Godoy Cruz – Belgrano
  • Platense – Lanús
  • Sarmiento – Central Córdoba
  • Boca Juniors – Defensa y Justicia

Fecha 5 (20/09/2023)

  • Defensa y Justicia – Tigre
  • Central Córdoba – Boca Juniors
  • Lanús – Sarmiento
  • Belgrano – Platense
  • Unión – Godoy Cruz
  • Racing Club – Newell’s
  • Estudiantes – San Lorenzo

Fecha 6 (24/09/2023)

  • Tigre – San Lorenzo
  • Newell’s – Estudiantes
  • Godoy Cruz – Racing Club
  • Platense – Unión
  • Sarmiento – Belgrano
  • Boca Juniors – Lanús
  • Defensa y Justicia – Central Córdoba

Fecha 7 (01/10/2023)

  • Barracas Central – Sarmiento
  • Colón – Unión
  • San Lorenzo – Huracán
  • Estudiantes – Gimnasia
  • Rosario Central – Newell’s
  • Racing Club – Independiente
  • Boca Juniors – River Plate
  • Talleres – Belgrano
  • Platense – Argentinos Juniors
  • Vélez Sarsfield – Tigre
  • Defensa y Justicia – Arsenal
  • Banfield – Lanús
  • Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba
  • Instituto – Godoy Cruz

Fecha 8 (08/10/2023)

  • Central Córdoba – Tigre
  • Lanús – Defensa y Justicia
  • Belgrano – Boca Juniors
  • Unión – Sarmiento
  • Racing Club – Platense
  • Estudiantes – Godoy Cruz
  • San Lorenzo – Newell’s

Fecha 9 (18/10/2023)

  • Tigre – Newell’s
  • Godoy Cruz – San Lorenzo
  • Platense – Estudiantes
  • Sarmiento – Racing Club
  • Boca Juniors – Unión
  • Defensa y Justicia – Belgrano
  • Central Córdoba – Lanús

Fecha 10 (25/10/2023)

  • Lanús – Tigre
  • Belgrano – Central Córdoba
  • Unión – Defensa y Justicia
  • Racing Club – Boca Juniors
  • Estudiantes – Sarmiento
  • San Lorenzo – Platense
  • Newell’s – Godoy Cruz

Fecha 11 (1/11/2023)

  • Tigre – Godoy Cruz
  • Platense – Newell’s
  • Sarmiento – San Lorenzo
  • Boca Juniors – Estudiantes
  • Defensa y Justicia – Racing Club
  • Central Córdoba – Unión
  • Lanús – Belgrano

Fecha 12 (05/11/2023)

  • Belgrano – Tigre
  • Unión – Lanús
  • Racing Club – Central Córdoba
  • Estudiantes – Defensa y Justicia
  • San Lorenzo – Boca Juniors
  • Newell’s – Sarmiento
  • Godoy Cruz – Platense

Fecha 13 (22/11/2023)

  • Tigre – Platense
  • Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz
  • Boca Juniors – Newell’s
  • Defensa y Justicia – San Lorenzo
  • Central Córdoba – Estudiantes
  • Lanús – Racing Club
  • Belgrano – Unión

Fecha 14 (29/11/2023)

  • Unión – Tigre
  • Racing Club – Belgrano
  • Estudiantes – Lanús
  • San Lorenzo – Central Córdoba
  • Newell’s – Defensa y Justicia
  • Godoy Cruz – Boca Juniors
  • Platense – Sarmiento

N. de la R; TyC Sports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comentarios

Deja un comentario