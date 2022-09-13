Arrancó la 19va fecha de la LPF – Partidos de este martes, tablas de posiciones y descenso

Se inició la 19na fecha de la LPF, que continúa  así;

lunes 12 septiembre 2022
17:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento  1 vs  2 Independiente Independiente
Eva Perón

martes 13 septiembre 2022
16:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
José Amalfitani
19:00 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Tigre Tigre
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
19:00 Huracán Huracán   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
Tomás Adolfo Ducó
21:30 Platense Platense   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Ciudad de Vicente López
21:30 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Patronato Patronato
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)

miércoles 14 septiembre 2022
14:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
José María Minella
16:30 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
19:00 River Plate River Plate   vs   Banfield Banfield
Mâs Monumental
21:30 Lanús Lanús   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Ciudad de Lanús

jueves 15 septiembre 2022
19:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Norberto Tomaghello
19:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Gigante de Arroyito
21:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Monumental Presidente José Fierro
21:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 ATL. TUCUMÁN 34 18 9 7 2 20 9 11
2 GIMNASIA LP 33 18 9 6 3 19 10 9
3 HURACÁN 32 18 8 8 2 22 13 9
4 BOCA 32 18 10 2 6 24 22 2
5 GODOY CRUZ 31 18 9 4 5 21 17 4
6 ARGENTINOS JRS. 30 18 9 3 6 20 16 4
7 RIVER PLATE 29 18 8 5 5 27 15 12
8 RACING 28 18 7 7 4 24 15 9
9 PATRONATO 27 18 7 6 5 23 19 4
10 SAN LORENZO 26 18 5 11 2 23 18 5
11 PLATENSE 26 18 6 8 4 17 14 3
12 NEWELL’S 26 18 7 5 6 17 16 1
13 ESTUDIANTES LP 26 18 7 5 6 17 17 0
14 UNIÓN 26 17 7 5 5 21 22 -1
15 TIGRE 23 18 5 8 5 25 23 2
16 BARRACAS CENTRAL 23 18 6 5 7 20 26 -6
17 BANFIELD 22 18 5 7 6 17 18 -1
18 ROS. CENTRAL 22 18 6 4 8 14 18 -4
19 SARMIENTO 22 19 6 4 9 19 24 -5
20 INDEPENDIENTE 21 19 5 6 8 21 23 -2
21 CENTRAL CBA (S) 21 18 6 3 9 22 25 -3
22 ARSENAL 20 18 3 11 4 18 20 -2
23 DEF Y JUS 19 18 4 7 7 14 19 -5
24 TALLERES 18 17 4 6 7 13 16 -3
25 COLÓN 18 18 4 6 8 15 22 -7
26 VÉLEZ 13 18 1 10 7 19 25 -6
27 ALDOSIVI 13 18 3 4 11 11 28 -17
28 LANÚS 11 18 2 5 11 15 28 -13

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 59 32 17 8 7 43 33 10
2 RIVER PLATE 58 32 17 7 8 58 27 31
3 RACING 58 32 15 13 4 49 25 24
4 GIMNASIA LP 57 32 16 9 7 43 30 13
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 55 32 16 7 9 41 32 9
6 ESTUDIANTES LP 54 32 15 9 8 50 37 13
7 HURACÁN 50 32 13 11 8 39 32 7
8 NEWELL’S 49 32 14 7 11 34 31 3
9 GODOY CRUZ 47 32 12 11 9 42 41 1
10 ATL. TUCUMÁN 45 32 11 12 9 33 32 1
11 DEF Y JUS 44 32 11 11 10 40 38 2
12 43 32 10 13 9 42 35 7
13 UNIÓN 43 31 12 7 12 32 35 -3
14 SARMIENTO 43 33 12 7 14 36 48 -12
15 42 32 12 6 14 37 50 -13
16 SAN LORENZO 41 32 8 17 7 38 35 3
17 BANFIELD 41 32 10 11 11 35 33 2
18 ARSENAL 37 32 6 19 7 38 39 -1
19 INDEPENDIENTE 37 33 8 13 12 38 41 -3
20 PATRONATO 37 32 10 7 15 33 44 -11
21 ROS. CENTRAL 36 32 10 6 16 30 38 -8
22 PLATENSE 36 32 8 12 12 29 37 -8
23 CENTRAL CBA (S) 36 32 9 9 14 39 48 -9
24 COLÓN 34 32 7 13 12 33 41 -8
25 ALDOSIVI 33 32 9 6 17 28 44 -16
26 VÉLEZ 31 32 5 16 11 32 37 -5
27 TALLERES 29 31 7 8 16 22 37 -15
28 LANÚS 26 32 5 11 16 32 46 -14
Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).

Promedios

Equipo 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 75 58 180 93 1,935
2 Boca Juniors 63 59 173 94 1,840
3 Racing Club 53 58 153 94 1,628
4 Argentinos Juniors 51 55 148 94 1,574
5 Estudiantes de La Plata 61 54 145 94 1,543
6 Defensa y Justicia 59 44 142 94 1,511
7 Vélez Sarsfield 70 31 140 94 1,489
8 Talleres de Córdoba 66 29 132 93 1,419
9 Gimnasia La Plata 51 57 132 94 1,404
10 San Lorenzo 48 41 128 94 1,362
11 Tigre 0 43 43 32 1,344
12 Newell’s Old Boys 39 49 126 94 1,340
13 Independiente 58 37 127 95 1,337
14 Unión Santa Fe 53 43 124 93 1,333
15 Barracas Central 0 42 42 32 1,312
16 Huracán 51 50 123 94 1,309
17 Rosario Central 50 36 122 94 1,298
18 Colón Santa Fe 64 34 119 94 1,266
19 Lanús 56 26 118 94 1,255
20 Atlético Tucumán 40 45 114 93 1,226
21 Banfield 47 41 115 94 1,223
22 Godoy Cruz 46 47 111 94 1,181
23 Platense 45 36 81 70 1,157
24 Arsenal de Sarandí 33 37 105 94 1,117
25 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 43 36 105 94 1,117
26 Sarmiento 36 43 79 71 1,113
27 Aldosivi 44 33 99 94 1,053
28 Patronato 37 37 97 94 1,032
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
