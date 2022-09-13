Arrancó la 19va fecha de la LPF – Partidos de este martes, tablas de posiciones y descenso

Se inició la 19na fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;
|
lunes 12 septiembre 2022
|17:00
|Sarmiento
|1
|vs
|2
|Independiente
|Eva Perón
|
martes 13 septiembre 2022
|16:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|José Amalfitani
|19:00
|Godoy Cruz
|vs
|Tigre
|Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
|19:00
|Huracán
|vs
|Barracas Central
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|21:30
|Platense
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|Ciudad de Vicente López
|21:30
|Racing Club
|vs
|Patronato
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|
miércoles 14 septiembre 2022
|14:00
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|José María Minella
|16:30
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|San Lorenzo
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|19:00
|River Plate
|vs
|Banfield
|Mâs Monumental
|21:30
|Lanús
|vs
|Boca Juniors
|Ciudad de Lanús
|
jueves 15 septiembre 2022
|19:00
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Norberto Tomaghello
|19:00
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Gigante de Arroyito
|21:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
|21:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|34
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|9
|11
|2
|GIMNASIA LP
|33
|18
|9
|6
|3
|19
|10
|9
|3
|HURACÁN
|32
|18
|8
|8
|2
|22
|13
|9
|4
|BOCA
|32
|18
|10
|2
|6
|24
|22
|2
|5
|GODOY CRUZ
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|21
|17
|4
|6
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|30
|18
|9
|3
|6
|20
|16
|4
|7
|RIVER PLATE
|29
|18
|8
|5
|5
|27
|15
|12
|8
|RACING
|28
|18
|7
|7
|4
|24
|15
|9
|9
|PATRONATO
|27
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23
|19
|4
|10
|SAN LORENZO
|26
|18
|5
|11
|2
|23
|18
|5
|11
|PLATENSE
|26
|18
|6
|8
|4
|17
|14
|3
|12
|NEWELL’S
|26
|18
|7
|5
|6
|17
|16
|1
|13
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|26
|18
|7
|5
|6
|17
|17
|0
|14
|UNIÓN
|26
|17
|7
|5
|5
|21
|22
|-1
|15
|TIGRE
|23
|18
|5
|8
|5
|25
|23
|2
|16
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|23
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|26
|-6
|17
|BANFIELD
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|18
|ROS. CENTRAL
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|14
|18
|-4
|19
|SARMIENTO
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|20
|INDEPENDIENTE
|21
|19
|5
|6
|8
|21
|23
|-2
|21
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|21
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|25
|-3
|22
|ARSENAL
|20
|18
|3
|11
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|23
|DEF Y JUS
|19
|18
|4
|7
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|24
|TALLERES
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|13
|16
|-3
|25
|COLÓN
|18
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|22
|-7
|26
|VÉLEZ
|13
|18
|1
|10
|7
|19
|25
|-6
|27
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|18
|3
|4
|11
|11
|28
|-17
|28
|LANÚS
|11
|18
|2
|5
|11
|15
|28
|-13
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|BOCA
|59
|32
|17
|8
|7
|43
|33
|10
|2
|RIVER PLATE
|58
|32
|17
|7
|8
|58
|27
|31
|3
|RACING
|58
|32
|15
|13
|4
|49
|25
|24
|4
|GIMNASIA LP
|57
|32
|16
|9
|7
|43
|30
|13
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|55
|32
|16
|7
|9
|41
|32
|9
|6
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|54
|32
|15
|9
|8
|50
|37
|13
|7
|HURACÁN
|50
|32
|13
|11
|8
|39
|32
|7
|8
|NEWELL’S
|49
|32
|14
|7
|11
|34
|31
|3
|9
|GODOY CRUZ
|47
|32
|12
|11
|9
|42
|41
|1
|10
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|45
|32
|11
|12
|9
|33
|32
|1
|11
|DEF Y JUS
|44
|32
|11
|11
|10
|40
|38
|2
|12
|43
|32
|10
|13
|9
|42
|35
|7
|13
|UNIÓN
|43
|31
|12
|7
|12
|32
|35
|-3
|14
|SARMIENTO
|43
|33
|12
|7
|14
|36
|48
|-12
|15
|42
|32
|12
|6
|14
|37
|50
|-13
|16
|SAN LORENZO
|41
|32
|8
|17
|7
|38
|35
|3
|17
|BANFIELD
|41
|32
|10
|11
|11
|35
|33
|2
|18
|ARSENAL
|37
|32
|6
|19
|7
|38
|39
|-1
|19
|INDEPENDIENTE
|37
|33
|8
|13
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|20
|PATRONATO
|37
|32
|10
|7
|15
|33
|44
|-11
|21
|ROS. CENTRAL
|36
|32
|10
|6
|16
|30
|38
|-8
|22
|PLATENSE
|36
|32
|8
|12
|12
|29
|37
|-8
|23
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|36
|32
|9
|9
|14
|39
|48
|-9
|24
|COLÓN
|34
|32
|7
|13
|12
|33
|41
|-8
|25
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|32
|9
|6
|17
|28
|44
|-16
|26
|VÉLEZ
|31
|32
|5
|16
|11
|32
|37
|-5
|27
|TALLERES
|29
|31
|7
|8
|16
|22
|37
|-15
|28
|LANÚS
|26
|32
|5
|11
|16
|32
|46
|-14
|Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
|Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
|Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).
Promedios
|Equipo
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|75
|58
|180
|93
|1,935
|2
|Boca Juniors
|63
|59
|173
|94
|1,840
|3
|Racing Club
|53
|58
|153
|94
|1,628
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|51
|55
|148
|94
|1,574
|5
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|61
|54
|145
|94
|1,543
|6
|Defensa y Justicia
|59
|44
|142
|94
|1,511
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|70
|31
|140
|94
|1,489
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|66
|29
|132
|93
|1,419
|9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|51
|57
|132
|94
|1,404
|10
|San Lorenzo
|48
|41
|128
|94
|1,362
|11
|Tigre
|0
|43
|43
|32
|1,344
|12
|Newell’s Old Boys
|39
|49
|126
|94
|1,340
|13
|Independiente
|58
|37
|127
|95
|1,337
|14
|Unión Santa Fe
|53
|43
|124
|93
|1,333
|15
|Barracas Central
|0
|42
|42
|32
|1,312
|16
|Huracán
|51
|50
|123
|94
|1,309
|17
|Rosario Central
|50
|36
|122
|94
|1,298
|18
|Colón Santa Fe
|64
|34
|119
|94
|1,266
|19
|Lanús
|56
|26
|118
|94
|1,255
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|40
|45
|114
|93
|1,226
|21
|Banfield
|47
|41
|115
|94
|1,223
|22
|Godoy Cruz
|46
|47
|111
|94
|1,181
|23
|Platense
|45
|36
|81
|70
|1,157
|24
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|33
|37
|105
|94
|1,117
|25
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|43
|36
|105
|94
|1,117
|26
|Sarmiento
|36
|43
|79
|71
|1,113
|27
|Aldosivi
|44
|33
|99
|94
|1,053
|28
|Patronato
|37
|37
|97
|94
|1,032
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N.de la R; fuente Olé.
