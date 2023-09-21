«Aberturas Mitre» festeja la primavera 2023, cargada de novedades

Todas las novedades de Septiembre 2023, las trae Aberturas Mitre;
📍| Irigoyen 769- Ayacucho
📨| aberturas-mitre@hotmail.com
🤳| 2494346624
Bacha Persis blanca. Protagonismo y estilo.
ADOQUIN SAN TELMO
PERMITE CREAR DIFERENTES Y ACOGEDORES AMBIENTES.
SON IDEALES TANTO COMO PARA INTERIOR O EXTERIOR.
Sus Caracteristicas :
➡️ Alta resistencia al desgaste.
➡️ Texturas ultra realistas.
➡️ Apto interior y exterior para pisos Revestimientos.
➡️ Fácil mantenimiento.
⚠️ Lo trabajamos por pedido ⚠️
POR PRESUPUESTOS
📍 Irigoyen 769
📞 45 – 4270
