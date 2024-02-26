7ma fecha de la LPF – Resultados, árbitros, días y horarios de los clásicos para este lunes 26 de Febrero de 2024

Fecha 7 – Interzonal

Sábado 24 de Febrero

Independiente 0 Racing 1 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Sarmiento 0 Barracas Central 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Huracán 0 San Lorenzo 0 – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Belgrano 2 Talleres 2 – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Unión 4 Independiente Rivadavia 1 – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Domingo 25 de Febrero

River 1 Boca 1 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Gimnasia 0 Estudiantes 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Newell’s 0 Rosario Central 1 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Lanús 1 Banfield 1 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Instituto 0 Godoy Cruz 2 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

HOY Lunes 26 de Febrero

19.00 Defensa y Justicia – Deportivo Riestra
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
VAR: Yamil Possi
AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti

19.30 Argentinos – Platense
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio

21.30 Vélez – Tigre
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Aliende
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

21.45 Central Córdoba – Atlético Tucumán
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

TABLA DE POSICIONES Copa LPF 2024

ZONA A
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate

River Plate

 13 7 3 4 0 13 3
2 Independiente

Independiente

 13 7 4 1 2 5 2
3 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 12 7 3 3 1 6 4
4 Argentinos

Argentinos

 11 6 3 2 1 10 6
5 Talleres

Talleres

 11 7 3 2 2 13 10
6 Instituto

Instituto

 11 7 3 2 2 9 6
7 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 11 7 3 2 2 6 7
8 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 10 7 3 1 3 9 9
9 Vélez

Vélez

 10 6 3 1 2 7 9
10 Indep.Mza.

Indep.Mza.

 6 7 2 0 5 7 12
11 Huracán

Huracán

 5 7 1 2 4 4 8
12 Banfield

Banfield

 4 7 0 4 3 4 10
13 Dep. Riestra

Dep. Riestra

 4 6 1 1 4 2 8
14 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 3 6 0 3 3 1 7
ZONA B
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 19 7 6 1 0 10 0
2 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 15 7 4 3 0 7 1
3 Racing Club

Racing Club

 13 7 4 1 2 12 4
4 Lanús

Lanús

 13 7 4 1 2 9 5
5 Newell`s

Newell`s

 12 7 4 0 3 7 8
6 Defensa

Defensa

 11 6 3 2 1 8 5
7 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 10 7 2 4 1 7 4
8 Unión

Unión

 9 7 2 3 2 6 5
9 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 7 7 1 4 2 5 8
10 Belgrano

Belgrano

 6 7 1 3 3 8 8
11 Platense

Platense

 6 6 1 3 2 2 7
12 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 4 6 1 1 4 4 7
13 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 3 7 0 3 4 4 12
14 Tigre

Tigre

 1 6 0 1 5 0 10

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate

River Plate

 89 174 1.955
2 Racing Club

Racing Club

 89 153 1.719
3 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 89 151 1.697
4 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 89 138 1.551
5 Defensa

Defensa

 88 134 1.523
6 Argentinos

Argentinos

 88 132 1.500
7 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 89 133 1.494
8 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 89 129 1.449
9 Newell`s

Newell`s

 89 128 1.438
10 Talleres

Talleres

 89 124 1.393
11 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 89 122 1.371
12 Huracán

Huracán

 89 121 1.360
13 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 89 120 1.348
14 Instituto

Instituto

 48 63 1.313
15 Belgrano

Belgrano

 48 63 1.313
16 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 88 114 1.295
17 Independiente

Independiente

 89 115 1.292
18 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 89 114 1.281
19 Tigre

Tigre

 88 111 1.261
20 Vélez

Vélez

 88 105 1.193
21 Banfield

Banfield

 89 106 1.191
22 Lanús

Lanús

 89 106 1.191
23 Unión

Unión

 89 104 1.169
24 Platense

Platense

 88 102 1.159
25 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 88 101 1.148
26 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 89 102 1.146
27 Indep.Mza.

Indep.Mza.

 7 6 0.857
28 Dep. Riestra

Dep. Riestra

 6 4 0.667

N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.

