7ma fecha de la LPF – Resultados, árbitros, días y horarios de los clásicos para este lunes 26 de Febrero de 2024

Fecha 7 – Interzonal
Sábado 24 de Febrero
Independiente 0 Racing 1 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Sarmiento 0 Barracas Central 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Huracán 0 San Lorenzo 0 – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Belgrano 2 Talleres 2 – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Unión 4 Independiente Rivadavia 1 – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Domingo 25 de Febrero
River 1 Boca 1 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Gimnasia 0 Estudiantes 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Newell’s 0 Rosario Central 1 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Lanús 1 Banfield 1 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Instituto 0 Godoy Cruz 2 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
HOY Lunes 26 de Febrero
19.00 Defensa y Justicia – Deportivo Riestra
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
VAR: Yamil Possi
AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
19.30 Argentinos – Platense
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio
21.30 Vélez – Tigre
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Aliende
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
21.45 Central Córdoba – Atlético Tucumán
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
TABLA DE POSICIONES Copa LPF 2024
|ZONA A
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|
River Plate
|13
|7
|3
|4
|0
|13
|3
|2
|
Independiente
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|
Barracas Central
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|4
|4
|
Argentinos
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|5
|
Talleres
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|10
|6
|
Instituto
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|7
|
Rosario Central
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|8
|
Gimnasia
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|9
|9
|
Vélez
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|9
|10
|
Indep.Mza.
|6
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|12
|11
|
Huracán
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|8
|12
|
Banfield
|4
|7
|0
|4
|3
|4
|10
|13
|
Dep. Riestra
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|8
|14
|
Atl. Tucumán
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|7
|ZONA B
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|
Godoy Cruz
|19
|7
|6
|1
|0
|10
|0
|2
|
Estudiantes
|15
|7
|4
|3
|0
|7
|1
|3
|
Racing Club
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|4
|4
|
Lanús
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|5
|
Newell`s
|12
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|8
|6
|
Defensa
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|7
|
Boca Juniors
|10
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|4
|8
|
Unión
|9
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|5
|9
|
San Lorenzo
|7
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|10
|
Belgrano
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|8
|11
|
Platense
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|7
|12
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|13
|
Sarmiento
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|12
|14
|
Tigre
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|10
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|
River Plate
|89
|174
|1.955
|2
|
Racing Club
|89
|153
|1.719
|3
|
Boca Juniors
|89
|151
|1.697
|4
|
Estudiantes
|89
|138
|1.551
|5
|
Defensa
|88
|134
|1.523
|6
|
Argentinos
|88
|132
|1.500
|7
|
Godoy Cruz
|89
|133
|1.494
|8
|
San Lorenzo
|89
|129
|1.449
|9
|
Newell`s
|89
|128
|1.438
|10
|
Talleres
|89
|124
|1.393
|11
|
Rosario Central
|89
|122
|1.371
|12
|
Huracán
|89
|121
|1.360
|13
|
Gimnasia
|89
|120
|1.348
|14
|
Instituto
|48
|63
|1.313
|15
|
Belgrano
|48
|63
|1.313
|16
|
Atl. Tucumán
|88
|114
|1.295
|17
|
Independiente
|89
|115
|1.292
|18
|
Barracas Central
|89
|114
|1.281
|19
|
Tigre
|88
|111
|1.261
|20
|
Vélez
|88
|105
|1.193
|21
|
Banfield
|89
|106
|1.191
|22
|
Lanús
|89
|106
|1.191
|23
|
Unión
|89
|104
|1.169
|24
|
Platense
|88
|102
|1.159
|25
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|88
|101
|1.148
|26
|
Sarmiento
|89
|102
|1.146
|27
|
Indep.Mza.
|7
|6
|0.857
|28
|
Dep. Riestra
|6
|4
|0.667
N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.
Comentarios