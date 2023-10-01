7ma fecha de la Copa de la Liga Argentina, con Boca – River / Arbitros, partidos de este domingo 1ero y tablas

Los árbitros de la fecha de clásicos de la Copa de la Liga 2023

Viernes 29 de septiembre

Tigre 0 Vélez 0 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

Sábado 30 de septiembre

Arsenal 1 Defensa y Justicia 0 – Árbitro: Franco Acita

San Lorenzo 1 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Rosario Central 1 Newell’s 0 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Racing 0 Independiente 2 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Banfield 1 Lanús 0 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

HOY Domingo 1° de octubre

14.00 Boca Juniors vs. River Plate – ESPN Premium y TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Sebastián Raineri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta
  • AVAR: Ariel Suárez

16.30 Colón vs. Unión – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
  • AVAR: Sebastián Martínez

17.00 Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza
  • AVAR: Sebastián Zunino

18.45 Talleres vs. Belgrano – ESPN

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Cristian Navarro

Lunes 2 de octubre

18.30 Barracas Central vs. Sarmiento – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Lucas Comesaña

18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto – TV Pública

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
  • Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
  • VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
  • AVAR: Andrés Gariano

21.00 Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
  • VAR: Jorge Baliño
  • AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela

21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
  • Cuarto árbitro: César Ceballo
  • VAR: Diego Ceballos
  • AVAR: Pablo González

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 IndependienteIndependiente 14 7 4 2 1 8 4 +4
2
 HuracánHuracán 13 7 4 1 2 11 5 +6
3
 ColónColón 12 6 4 0 2 10 7 +3
4
 River PlateRiver Plate 10 6 3 1 2 12 8 +4
5
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 10 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4
6
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 10 6 3 1 2 12 11 +1
7
 BanfieldBanfield 10 7 3 1 3 6 5 +1
8
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 10 7 3 1 3 7 8 -1
9
 InstitutoInstituto 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
10
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 9 6 2 3 1 4 3 +1
11
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 8 7 2 2 3 6 8 -2
12
 ArsenalArsenal 6 7 2 0 5 7 11 -4
13
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 6 6 2 0 4 5 11 -6
14
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 6 6 2 0 4 4 12 -8
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 7 3 3 1 9 8 +1
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 10 6 2 4 0 8 4 +4
3
 SarmientoSarmiento 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
4
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 9 7 2 3 2 7 6 +1
5
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 9 7 1 6 0 6 5 +1
6
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 9 6 3 0 3 6 9 -3
7
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 8 6 1 5 0 6 5 +1
8
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 7 2 2 3 6 6 0
9
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 6 2 1 3 7 5 +2
10
 UniónUnión 7 6 1 4 1 6 5 +1
11
 PlatensePlatense 7 6 2 1 3 6 10 -4
12
 TigreTigre 6 7 1 3 3 2 6 -4
13
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 7 -3
14
 LanúsLanús 3 7 0 3 4 4 8 -4

