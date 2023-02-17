4ta fecha de la Liga / Tres partidos se juegan este viernes: los detalles

Fecha 4
HOY Viernes 17 de febrero
18.00 Gimnasia – Instituto (TNT Sports)
21.30 Huracán – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)
21.30 Arsenal – Racing (ESPN Premium)
Sábado 18 de febrero
17.00 Lanús – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)
18.00 Tigre – River (TNT Sports)
19.15 Godoy Cruz – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)
19.15 Argentinos – Belgrano (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Newell’s – Banfield (ESPN Premium)
Domingo 19 de febrero
17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)
19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)
21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
Lunes 20 de febrero
19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Lanús
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|2
|Huracán
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|3
|Rosario Central
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|4
|Belgrano
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|River Plate
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Talleres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Defensa
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|8
|San Lorenzo
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Instituto
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|11
|Tigre
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|12
|Platense
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|13
|Barracas Central
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|14
|Vélez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|15
|Sarmiento
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|16
|Newell`s
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|17
|Boca Juniors
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|18
|Independiente
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|19
|Argentinos
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|20
|Banfield
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Racing Club
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|22
|Unión
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|23
|Arsenal
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Estudiantes
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|25
|Atl. Tucumán
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|27
|Gimnasia
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|28
|Colón
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|Belgrano
|3
|7
|2.333
|2
|River Plate
|82
|157
|1.915
|3
|Boca Juniors
|82
|146
|1.780
|4
|Instituto
|3
|5
|1.667
|5
|Racing Club
|82
|135
|1.646
|6
|Defensa
|82
|130
|1.585
|7
|Tigre
|44
|68
|1.545
|8
|Estudiantes
|82
|123
|1.500
|9
|Huracán
|82
|123
|1.500
|10
|Argentinos
|82
|121
|1.476
|11
|Vélez
|82
|120
|1.463
|12
|Talleres
|82
|118
|1.439
|13
|Gimnasia
|82
|117
|1.427
|14
|Independiente
|82
|113
|1.378
|15
|San Lorenzo
|82
|112
|1.366
|16
|Colón
|82
|109
|1.329
|17
|Barracas Central
|44
|57
|1.295
|18
|Newell`s
|82
|106
|1.293
|19
|Unión
|82
|104
|1.268
|20
|Rosario Central
|82
|103
|1.256
|21
|Godoy Cruz
|82
|103
|1.256
|22
|Lanús
|82
|101
|1.232
|23
|Banfield
|82
|98
|1.195
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|82
|98
|1.195
|25
|Sarmiento
|82
|93
|1.134
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|82
|93
|1.134
|27
|Platense
|82
|92
|1.122
|28
|Arsenal
|82
|81
|0.988
N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.
Comentarios