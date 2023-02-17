4ta fecha de la Liga / Tres partidos se juegan este viernes: los detalles

Fecha 4

HOY Viernes 17 de febrero

18.00 Gimnasia – Instituto (TNT Sports)

21.30 Huracán – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)

21.30 Arsenal – Racing (ESPN Premium)

Sábado 18 de febrero

17.00 Lanús – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)

18.00 Tigre – River (TNT Sports)

19.15 Godoy Cruz – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)

19.15 Argentinos – Belgrano (ESPN Premium)

21.00 Newell’s – Banfield (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 19 de febrero

17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)

19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)

21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

Lunes 20 de febrero

19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Lanús Lanús 9 3 3 0 0 6 2
2 Huracán Huracán 7 3 2 1 0 7 4
3 Rosario Central Rosario Central 7 3 2 1 0 5 3
4 Belgrano Belgrano 7 3 2 1 0 3 1
5 River Plate River Plate 6 3 2 0 1 5 3
6 Talleres Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
7 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
8 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 0 1 2 1
10 Instituto Instituto 5 3 1 2 0 2 0
11 Tigre Tigre 5 3 1 2 0 6 5
12 Platense Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
13 Barracas Central Barracas Central 4 3 1 1 1 6 5
14 Vélez Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
15 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
16 Newell`s Newell`s 4 3 1 1 1 3 3
17 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
18 Independiente Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
19 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 3 3 1 0 2 2 3
20 Banfield Banfield 2 3 0 2 1 2 3
21 Racing Club Racing Club 2 3 0 2 1 2 3
22 Unión Unión 2 3 0 2 1 1 3
23 Arsenal Arsenal 1 3 0 1 2 2 4
24 Estudiantes Estudiantes 1 3 0 1 2 2 5
25 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
27 Gimnasia Gimnasia 1 3 0 1 2 1 5
28 Colón Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 Belgrano Belgrano 3 7 2.333
2 River Plate River Plate 82 157 1.915
3 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 82 146 1.780
4 Instituto Instituto 3 5 1.667
5 Racing Club Racing Club 82 135 1.646
6 Defensa Defensa 82 130 1.585
7 Tigre Tigre 44 68 1.545
8 Estudiantes Estudiantes 82 123 1.500
9 Huracán Huracán 82 123 1.500
10 Argentinos Argentinos 82 121 1.476
11 Vélez Vélez 82 120 1.463
12 Talleres Talleres 82 118 1.439
13 Gimnasia Gimnasia 82 117 1.427
14 Independiente Independiente 82 113 1.378
15 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 82 112 1.366
16 Colón Colón 82 109 1.329
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 44 57 1.295
18 Newell`s Newell`s 82 106 1.293
19 Unión Unión 82 104 1.268
20 Rosario Central Rosario Central 82 103 1.256
21 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 82 103 1.256
22 Lanús Lanús 82 101 1.232
23 Banfield Banfield 82 98 1.195
24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 82 98 1.195
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 82 93 1.134
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 82 93 1.134
27 Platense Platense 82 92 1.122
28 Arsenal Arsenal 82 81 0.988

