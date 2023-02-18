4ta fecha de la Liga / Los partidos de este sábado 18 de Febrero, resultados y tablas

Fecha 4

Viernes 17 de febrero

Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0

Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0 Racing 3

HOY Sábado 18 de febrero

17.00 Lanús – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)

18.00 Tigre – River (TNT Sports)

19.15 Godoy Cruz – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)

19.15 Argentinos – Belgrano (ESPN Premium)

21.00 Newell’s – Banfield (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 19 de febrero

17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)

19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)

21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

Lunes 20 de febrero

19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Huracán Huracán 10 4 3 1 0 9 4
2 Lanús Lanús 9 3 3 0 0 6 2
3 Rosario Central Rosario Central 7 3 2 1 0 5 3
4 Belgrano Belgrano 7 3 2 1 0 3 1
5 River Plate River Plate 6 3 2 0 1 5 3
6 Talleres Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
7 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
8 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 0 1 2 1
10 Racing Club Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3
11 Tigre Tigre 5 3 1 2 0 6 5
12 Platense Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
13 Instituto Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2
14 Vélez Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
15 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
16 Newell`s Newell`s 4 3 1 1 1 3 3
17 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
18 Independiente Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
19 Barracas Central Barracas Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7
20 Gimnasia Gimnasia 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
21 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 3 3 1 0 2 2 3
22 Banfield Banfield 2 3 0 2 1 2 3
23 Unión Unión 2 3 0 2 1 1 3
24 Estudiantes Estudiantes 1 3 0 1 2 2 5
25 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
27 Arsenal Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7
28 Colón Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 Belgrano Belgrano 3 7 2.333
2 River Plate River Plate 82 157 1.915
3 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 82 146 1.780
4 Racing Club Racing Club 83 138 1.663
5 Defensa Defensa 82 130 1.585
6 Tigre Tigre 44 68 1.545
7 Huracán Huracán 83 126 1.518
8 Estudiantes Estudiantes 82 123 1.500
9 Argentinos Argentinos 82 121 1.476
10 Vélez Vélez 82 120 1.463
11 Gimnasia Gimnasia 83 120 1.446
12 Talleres Talleres 82 118 1.439
13 Independiente Independiente 82 113 1.378
14 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 82 112 1.366
15 Colón Colón 82 109 1.329
16 Newell`s Newell`s 82 106 1.293
17 Unión Unión 82 104 1.268
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 45 57 1.267
19 Rosario Central Rosario Central 82 103 1.256
20 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 82 103 1.256
21 Instituto Instituto 4 5 1.250
22 Lanús Lanús 82 101 1.232
23 Banfield Banfield 82 98 1.195
24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 82 98 1.195
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 82 93 1.134
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 82 93 1.134
27 Platense Platense 82 92 1.122
28 Arsenal Arsenal 83 81 0.976

N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.

