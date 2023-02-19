4ta fecha de la Liga / Los partidos de este domingo 19 de Febrero, resultados y tablas

Fecha 4
Viernes 17 de febrero
Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0
Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0
Arsenal 0 Racing 3
Sábado 18 de febrero
Lanús 3 Rosario Central 0
Tigre 0 River 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1
Argentinos 3 Belgrano 0
Newell’s 2 Banfield 0
HOY Domingo 19 de febrero
17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)
19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)
21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
Lunes 20 de febrero
19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Lanús
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|2
|Huracán
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|3
|River Plate
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Newell`s
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Rosario Central
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6
|Belgrano
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Argentinos
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|8
|Talleres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Defensa
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|10
|San Lorenzo
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|11
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|Racing Club
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|13
|Platense
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|14
|Tigre
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|15
|Instituto
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|16
|Vélez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|17
|Sarmiento
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|18
|Boca Juniors
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|19
|Independiente
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|20
|Barracas Central
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|21
|Estudiantes
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|22
|Gimnasia
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|23
|Unión
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Banfield
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|25
|Atl. Tucumán
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|27
|Arsenal
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|28
|Colón
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|83
|160
|1.928
|2
|Boca Juniors
|82
|146
|1.780
|3
|Belgrano
|4
|7
|1.750
|4
|Racing Club
|83
|138
|1.663
|5
|Defensa
|82
|130
|1.585
|6
|Estudiantes
|83
|126
|1.518
|7
|Huracán
|83
|126
|1.518
|8
|Tigre
|45
|68
|1.511
|9
|Argentinos
|83
|124
|1.494
|10
|Vélez
|82
|120
|1.463
|11
|Gimnasia
|83
|120
|1.446
|12
|Talleres
|82
|118
|1.439
|13
|Independiente
|82
|113
|1.378
|14
|San Lorenzo
|82
|112
|1.366
|15
|Colón
|82
|109
|1.329
|16
|Newell`s
|83
|109
|1.313
|17
|Unión
|82
|104
|1.268
|18
|Barracas Central
|45
|57
|1.267
|19
|Lanús
|83
|104
|1.253
|20
|Instituto
|4
|5
|1.250
|21
|Rosario Central
|83
|103
|1.241
|22
|Godoy Cruz
|83
|103
|1.241
|23
|Atl. Tucumán
|82
|98
|1.195
|24
|Banfield
|83
|98
|1.181
|25
|Sarmiento
|82
|93
|1.134
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|82
|93
|1.134
|27
|Platense
|82
|92
|1.122
|28
|Arsenal
|83
|81
|0.976
N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.
