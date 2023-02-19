4ta fecha de la Liga / Los partidos de este domingo 19 de Febrero, resultados y tablas

Fecha 4

Viernes 17 de febrero

Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0

Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0 Racing 3

 

Sábado 18 de febrero

Lanús 3 Rosario Central 0

Tigre 0 River 1

Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1

Argentinos 3 Belgrano 0

Newell’s 2 Banfield 0

 

HOY Domingo 19 de febrero

17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)

19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)

21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

 

Lunes 20 de febrero

19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Lanús Lanús 12 4 4 0 0 9 2
2 Huracán Huracán 10 4 3 1 0 9 4
3 River Plate River Plate 9 4 3 0 1 6 3
4 Newell`s Newell`s 7 4 2 1 1 5 3
5 Rosario Central Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 1 5 6
6 Belgrano Belgrano 7 4 2 1 1 3 4
7 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 6 4 2 0 2 5 3
8 Talleres Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
9 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
10 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
11 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 4 2 0 2 2 2
12 Racing Club Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3
13 Platense Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
14 Tigre Tigre 5 4 1 2 1 6 6
15 Instituto Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2
16 Vélez Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
17 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
18 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
19 Independiente Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
20 Barracas Central Barracas Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7
21 Estudiantes Estudiantes 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
22 Gimnasia Gimnasia 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
23 Unión Unión 2 3 0 2 1 1 3
24 Banfield Banfield 2 4 0 2 2 2 5
25 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
27 Arsenal Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7
28 Colón Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 83 160 1.928
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 82 146 1.780
3 Belgrano Belgrano 4 7 1.750
4 Racing Club Racing Club 83 138 1.663
5 Defensa Defensa 82 130 1.585
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 83 126 1.518
7 Huracán Huracán 83 126 1.518
8 Tigre Tigre 45 68 1.511
9 Argentinos Argentinos 83 124 1.494
10 Vélez Vélez 82 120 1.463
11 Gimnasia Gimnasia 83 120 1.446
12 Talleres Talleres 82 118 1.439
13 Independiente Independiente 82 113 1.378
14 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 82 112 1.366
15 Colón Colón 82 109 1.329
16 Newell`s Newell`s 83 109 1.313
17 Unión Unión 82 104 1.268
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 45 57 1.267
19 Lanús Lanús 83 104 1.253
20 Instituto Instituto 4 5 1.250
21 Rosario Central Rosario Central 83 103 1.241
22 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 83 103 1.241
23 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 82 98 1.195
24 Banfield Banfield 83 98 1.181
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 82 93 1.134
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 82 93 1.134
27 Platense Platense 82 92 1.122
28 Arsenal Arsenal 83 81 0.976

N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.

