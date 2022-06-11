2da fecha de la Liga Profesional – Partidos de este sábado y tabla de posiciones

Se está jugando la 2da fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol en Argentina, con estos resultados y encuentros;
|
jueves 9 junio 2022
|TC
|Newell’s Old Boys
|0
|v
|0
|San Lorenzo
|Página del partido
|
viernes 10 junio 2022
|16:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|2
|vs
|0
|Patronato
|19:00
|Aldosivi
|0
|vs
|1
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|19:00
|Lanús
|1
|vs
|1
|Defensa y Justicia
|21:30
|Huracán
|2
|vs
|0
|Rosario Central
|21:30
|Independiente
|1
|vs
|0
|Talleres de Córdoba
|
HOY sábado 11 junio 2022
|15:30
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|vs
|Banfield
|15:30
|Tigre
|vs
|Barracas Central
|18:00
|Sarmiento
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|20:30
|River Plate
|vs
|Atlético Tucumán
|
domingo 12 junio 2022
|13:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|15:30
|Godoy Cruz
|vs
|Racing Club
|18:00
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Platense
|20:30
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|vs
|Boca Juniors
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|GIMNASIA LP
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|NEWELL’S
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|INDEPENDIENTE
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|RACING
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|BOCA
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|TALLERES
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|TIGRE
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|PLATENSE
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|HURACÁN
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|12
|LANÚS
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13
|SAN LORENZO
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|DEF Y JUS
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|VÉLEZ
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|16
|RIVER PLATE
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|COLÓN
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|20
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|21
|ROS. CENTRAL
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|22
|PATRONATO
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|23
|BANFIELD
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|24
|ARSENAL
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|25
|GODOY CRUZ
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|26
|UNIÓN
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|27
|ALDOSIVI
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|28
|SARMIENTO
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
Comentarios