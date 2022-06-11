2da fecha de la Liga Profesional – Partidos de este sábado y tabla de posiciones

11 junio, 2022

Se está jugando la 2da fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol en Argentina, con estos resultados y encuentros;

jueves 9 junio 2022
TC Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys 0 v 0 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
viernes 10 junio 2022
16:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata  2 vs  0 Patronato Patronato
19:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi  0 vs  1 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
19:00 Lanús Lanús  1 vs  1 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
21:30 Huracán Huracán  2 vs  0 Rosario Central Rosario Central
21:30 Independiente Independiente  1 vs  0 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba

HOY sábado 11 junio 2022
15:30 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí   vs   Banfield Banfield
15:30 Tigre Tigre   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
18:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
20:30 River Plate River Plate   vs   Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán

domingo 12 junio 2022
13:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
15:30 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Racing Club Racing Club
18:00 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Platense Platense
20:30 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 GIMNASIA LP 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2
2 ESTUDIANTES LP 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
3 NEWELL’S 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
4 INDEPENDIENTE 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
5 RACING 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
6 BOCA 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
7 ARGENTINOS JRS. 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
8 TALLERES 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 1
9 TIGRE 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
10 PLATENSE 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
11 HURACÁN 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
12 LANÚS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
13 SAN LORENZO 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
14 DEF Y JUS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
15 VÉLEZ 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
16 RIVER PLATE 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
17 COLÓN 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
18 ATL. TUCUMÁN 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
19 BARRACAS CENTRAL 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
20 CENTRAL CBA (S) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
21 ROS. CENTRAL 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2
22 PATRONATO 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
23 BANFIELD 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
24 ARSENAL 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
25 GODOY CRUZ 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
26 UNIÓN 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
27 ALDOSIVI 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2
28 SARMIENTO 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

fuente Olé.

