2da fecha de la Liga Profesional – Partidos de este domingo y tabla de posiciones

12 junio, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

Se está jugando la 2da fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol en Argentina, con estos resultados y encuentros;

jueves 9 junio 2022
TC Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys 0 v 0 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
viernes 10 junio 2022
16:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata  2 vs  0 Patronato Patronato
19:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi  0 vs  1 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
19:00 Lanús Lanús  1 vs  1 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
21:30 Huracán Huracán  2 vs  0 Rosario Central Rosario Central
21:30 Independiente Independiente  1 vs  0 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba

sábado 11 junio 2022
15:30 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí  0 vs  0 Banfield Banfield
15:30 Tigre Tigre  1 vs  1 Barracas Central Barracas Central
18:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento vs  0 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
20:30 River Plate River Plate  0 vs  0 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán

HOY domingo 12 junio 2022
13:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
15:30 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Racing Club Racing Club
18:00 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Platense Platense
20:30 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 GIMNASIA LP 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2
2 ESTUDIANTES LP 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
3 NEWELL’S 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
4 INDEPENDIENTE 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
5 TIGRE 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1
6 RACING 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
7 BOCA 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
8 TALLERES 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 1
9 PLATENSE 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
10 ARGENTINOS JRS. 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
11 HURACÁN 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
12 SARMIENTO 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1
13 RIVER PLATE 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0
14 LANÚS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
15 SAN LORENZO 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
16 ATL. TUCUMÁN 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
17 DEF Y JUS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
19 VÉLEZ 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
20 COLÓN 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
21 CENTRAL CBA (S) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
22 BANFIELD 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
23 ARSENAL 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
24 ROS. CENTRAL 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2
25 PATRONATO 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
26 GODOY CRUZ 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
27 UNIÓN 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
28 ALDOSIVI 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

