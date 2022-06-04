1er fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Jornada de este sábado y tablas de posiciones

Estos son los resultados hasta el momento, y los próximos partidos programados según días y horarios;
|
viernes 3 junio 2022
|TC
|Barracas Central
|1
|v
|1
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|Página del partido
|
HOY sábado 4 junio 2022
|12:00
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Colón Santa Fe
|14:00
|San Lorenzo
|vs
|Independiente
|16:30
|Banfield
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|19:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Vélez Sarsfield
|19:00
|Platense
|vs
|Godoy Cruz
|21:30
|Racing Club
|vs
|Huracán
|
domingo 5 junio 2022
|13:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|vs
|Sarmiento
|13:00
|Unión Santa Fe
|vs
|Tigre
|17:00
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|vs
|Gimnasia La Plata
|19:30
|Boca Juniors
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|21:30
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|River Plate
|
lunes 6 junio 2022
|19:00
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Lanús
|21:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|vs
|Aldosivi
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RIVER PLATE
|54
|25
|16
|6
|3
|53
|19
|34
|2
|DEF Y JUS
|47
|25
|13
|8
|4
|43
|24
|19
|3
|TALLERES
|46
|25
|14
|4
|7
|38
|28
|10
|4
|BOCA
|41
|25
|11
|8
|6
|35
|19
|16
|5
|VÉLEZ
|39
|25
|10
|9
|6
|34
|21
|13
|6
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|39
|25
|10
|9
|6
|43
|31
|12
|7
|COLÓN
|39
|25
|11
|6
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|8
|INDEPENDIENTE
|38
|25
|10
|8
|7
|27
|24
|3
|9
|HURACÁN
|38
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|3
|10
|LANÚS
|37
|25
|10
|7
|8
|44
|43
|1
|11
|GIMNASIA LP
|36
|25
|9
|9
|7
|27
|28
|-1
|12
|UNIÓN
|34
|25
|10
|4
|11
|32
|32
|0
|13
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|25
|10
|3
|12
|29
|39
|-10
|14
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|32
|25
|8
|8
|9
|26
|25
|1
|15
|RACING
|32
|25
|8
|8
|9
|24
|23
|1
|16
|ROS. CENTRAL
|32
|25
|9
|5
|11
|39
|41
|-2
|17
|GODOY CRUZ
|31
|25
|8
|7
|10
|35
|33
|2
|18
|PLATENSE
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|36
|36
|0
|19
|NEWELL’S
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|24
|32
|-8
|20
|BANFIELD
|27
|25
|5
|12
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|21
|SAN LORENZO
|27
|25
|7
|6
|12
|23
|33
|-10
|22
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|30
|36
|-6
|23
|PATRONATO
|25
|25
|5
|10
|10
|23
|35
|-12
|24
|SARMIENTO
|24
|25
|6
|6
|13
|23
|33
|-10
|25
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|22
|25
|5
|7
|13
|22
|46
|-24
|26
|ARSENAL
|21
|25
|4
|9
|12
|12
|34
|-22
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RIVER PLATE
|75
|38
|22
|9
|7
|78
|30
|48
|2
|VÉLEZ
|70
|38
|20
|10
|8
|57
|34
|23
|3
|TALLERES
|66
|38
|19
|9
|10
|57
|44
|13
|4
|COLÓN
|64
|38
|18
|10
|10
|49
|41
|8
|5
|BOCA
|63
|38
|17
|12
|9
|57
|31
|26
|6
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|61
|38
|16
|13
|9
|59
|41
|18
|7
|DEF Y JUS
|59
|38
|16
|11
|11
|58
|45
|13
|8
|INDEPENDIENTE
|58
|38
|16
|10
|12
|43
|34
|9
|9
|LANÚS
|56
|38
|16
|8
|14
|62
|61
|1
|10
|RACING
|53
|38
|14
|11
|13
|38
|35
|3
|11
|UNIÓN
|53
|38
|14
|11
|13
|44
|46
|-2
|12
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|51
|38
|13
|12
|13
|40
|36
|4
|13
|HURACÁN
|51
|38
|12
|15
|11
|42
|42
|0
|14
|GIMNASIA LP
|51
|38
|12
|15
|11
|42
|48
|-6
|15
|ROS. CENTRAL
|50
|38
|14
|8
|16
|55
|59
|-4
|16
|SAN LORENZO
|48
|38
|13
|9
|16
|39
|49
|-10
|17
|BANFIELD
|47
|38
|10
|17
|11
|34
|37
|-3
|18
|GODOY CRUZ
|46
|38
|12
|10
|16
|53
|57
|-4
|19
|PLATENSE
|45
|38
|11
|12
|15
|48
|55
|-7
|20
|ALDOSIVI
|44
|38
|13
|5
|20
|44
|60
|-16
|21
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|43
|38
|10
|13
|15
|44
|53
|-9
|22
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|40
|38
|10
|10
|18
|46
|66
|-20
|23
|NEWELL’S
|39
|38
|9
|12
|17
|38
|53
|-15
|24
|PATRONATO
|37
|38
|9
|10
|19
|35
|52
|-17
|25
|SARMIENTO
|36
|38
|8
|12
|18
|33
|52
|-19
|26
|ARSENAL
|33
|38
|7
|12
|19
|23
|57
|-34
|Van a la Libertadores 2022 seis equipos: los tres primeros de la tabla anual (suma del actual torneo y el anterior), el campeón de la Copa de la Liga (Colón), el campeón del actual torneo, el campeón de Copa Argentina (si queda entre los tres mejores primeros de la anual, entonces abre un cupo para para el cuarto en la anual).
|Clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2021 por ser el último campeón.
|Clasificados a la Copa Sudamericana 2022 por tabla anual (los cuatro mejores después de los que entran a Libertadores, exceptuando Boca y Banfield)
|Boca y Banfield ya están clasificados al menos para la Sudamericana por la Copa Maradona. Si alguno va a la Libertadores, se abre un cupo más en esta copa para la tabla anual.
Comentarios