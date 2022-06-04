1er fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Jornada de este sábado y tablas de posiciones

Estos son los resultados hasta el momento, y los próximos partidos programados según días y horarios;

viernes 3 junio 2022
TC Barracas Central Barracas Central 1 v 1 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
HOY sábado 4 junio 2022
12:00 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
14:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo   vs   Independiente Independiente
16:30 Banfield Banfield   vs   Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
19:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
19:00 Platense Platense   vs   Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
21:30 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Huracán Huracán

domingo 5 junio 2022
13:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento
13:00 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe   vs   Tigre Tigre
17:00 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata   vs   Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
19:30 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
21:30 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   River Plate River Plate

lunes 6 junio 2022
19:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Lanús Lanús
21:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors   vs   Aldosivi Aldosivi

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RIVER PLATE 54 25 16 6 3 53 19 34
2 DEF Y JUS 47 25 13 8 4 43 24 19
3 TALLERES 46 25 14 4 7 38 28 10
4 BOCA 41 25 11 8 6 35 19 16
5 VÉLEZ 39 25 10 9 6 34 21 13
6 ESTUDIANTES LP 39 25 10 9 6 43 31 12
7 COLÓN 39 25 11 6 8 26 31 -5
8 INDEPENDIENTE 38 25 10 8 7 27 24 3
9 HURACÁN 38 25 10 8 7 28 25 3
10 LANÚS 37 25 10 7 8 44 43 1
11 GIMNASIA LP 36 25 9 9 7 27 28 -1
12 UNIÓN 34 25 10 4 11 32 32 0
13 ALDOSIVI 33 25 10 3 12 29 39 -10
14 ARGENTINOS JRS. 32 25 8 8 9 26 25 1
15 RACING 32 25 8 8 9 24 23 1
16 ROS. CENTRAL 32 25 9 5 11 39 41 -2
17 GODOY CRUZ 31 25 8 7 10 35 33 2
18 PLATENSE 31 25 7 10 8 36 36 0
19 NEWELL’S 28 25 7 7 11 24 32 -8
20 BANFIELD 27 25 5 12 8 20 25 -5
21 SAN LORENZO 27 25 7 6 12 23 33 -10
22 CENTRAL CBA (S) 26 25 6 8 11 30 36 -6
23 PATRONATO 25 25 5 10 10 23 35 -12
24 SARMIENTO 24 25 6 6 13 23 33 -10
25 ATL. TUCUMÁN 22 25 5 7 13 22 46 -24
26 ARSENAL 21 25 4 9 12 12 34 -22

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RIVER PLATE 75 38 22 9 7 78 30 48
2 VÉLEZ 70 38 20 10 8 57 34 23
3 TALLERES 66 38 19 9 10 57 44 13
4 COLÓN 64 38 18 10 10 49 41 8
5 BOCA 63 38 17 12 9 57 31 26
6 ESTUDIANTES LP 61 38 16 13 9 59 41 18
7 DEF Y JUS 59 38 16 11 11 58 45 13
8 INDEPENDIENTE 58 38 16 10 12 43 34 9
9 LANÚS 56 38 16 8 14 62 61 1
10 RACING 53 38 14 11 13 38 35 3
11 UNIÓN 53 38 14 11 13 44 46 -2
12 ARGENTINOS JRS. 51 38 13 12 13 40 36 4
13 HURACÁN 51 38 12 15 11 42 42 0
14 GIMNASIA LP 51 38 12 15 11 42 48 -6
15 ROS. CENTRAL 50 38 14 8 16 55 59 -4
16 SAN LORENZO 48 38 13 9 16 39 49 -10
17 BANFIELD 47 38 10 17 11 34 37 -3
18 GODOY CRUZ 46 38 12 10 16 53 57 -4
19 PLATENSE 45 38 11 12 15 48 55 -7
20 ALDOSIVI 44 38 13 5 20 44 60 -16
21 CENTRAL CBA (S) 43 38 10 13 15 44 53 -9
22 ATL. TUCUMÁN 40 38 10 10 18 46 66 -20
23 NEWELL’S 39 38 9 12 17 38 53 -15
24 PATRONATO 37 38 9 10 19 35 52 -17
25 SARMIENTO 36 38 8 12 18 33 52 -19
26 ARSENAL 33 38 7 12 19 23 57 -34
Van a la Libertadores 2022 seis equipos: los tres primeros de la tabla anual (suma del actual torneo y el anterior), el campeón de la Copa de la Liga (Colón), el campeón del actual torneo, el campeón de Copa Argentina (si queda entre los tres mejores primeros de la anual, entonces abre un cupo para para el cuarto en la anual).
Clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2021 por ser el último campeón.
Clasificados a la Copa Sudamericana 2022 por tabla anual (los cuatro mejores después de los que entran a Libertadores, exceptuando Boca y Banfield)
Boca y Banfield ya están clasificados al menos para la Sudamericana por la Copa Maradona. Si alguno va a la Libertadores, se abre un cupo más en esta copa para la tabla anual.

