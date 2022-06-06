1er fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Jornada de este domingo y tablas de posiciones

Estos son los resultados hasta el momento, y los próximos partidos programados según días y horarios;

viernes 3 junio 2022
TC Barracas Central Barracas Central 1 v 1 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
sábado 4 junio 2022
12:00 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán  1 vs  1 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
14:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo  1 vs  1 Independiente Independiente
16:30 Banfield Banfield  1 vs Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
19:00 Patronato Patronato  1 vs  1 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
19:00 Platense Platense  2 vs  1 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
21:30 Racing Club Racing Club  2 vs  0 Huracán Huracán

domingo 5 junio 2022
13:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba  2 vs  0 Sarmiento Sarmiento
13:00 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe  1 vs  2 Tigre Tigre
17:00 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata  1 vs 1 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
19:30 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors  2 vs  1 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
21:30 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia  0 vs  0 River Plate River Plate

lunes 6 junio 2022
19:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Lanús Lanús
21:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors   vs   Aldosivi Aldosivi
Tabla Primera Argentina
# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RACING 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2 TALLERES 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
3 BOCA 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
4 NEWELL’S 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
5 TIGRE 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
6 PLATENSE 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
7 VÉLEZ 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
8 RIVER PLATE 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
9 ESTUDIANTES LP 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
10 COLÓN 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
11 INDEPENDIENTE 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
12 GIMNASIA LP 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
13 SAN LORENZO 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
14 ATL. TUCUMÁN 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
15 DEF Y JUS 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
16 PATRONATO 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
17 BARRACAS CENTRAL 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
18 CENTRAL CBA (S) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
19 ROS. CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 ARGENTINOS JRS. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
21 LANÚS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 ALDOSIVI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
23 BANFIELD 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
24 ARSENAL 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
25 GODOY CRUZ 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
26 UNIÓN 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
27 HURACÁN 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
28 SARMIENTO 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

