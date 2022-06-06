1er fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Jornada de este domingo y tablas de posiciones

Estos son los resultados hasta el momento, y los próximos partidos programados según días y horarios;
|
viernes 3 junio 2022
|TC
|Barracas Central
|1
|v
|1
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|
sábado 4 junio 2022
|12:00
|Atlético Tucumán
|1
|vs
|1
|Colón Santa Fe
|14:00
|San Lorenzo
|1
|vs
|1
|Independiente
|16:30
|Banfield
|1
|vs
|2
|Newell’s Old Boys
|19:00
|Patronato
|1
|vs
|1
|Vélez Sarsfield
|19:00
|Platense
|2
|vs
|1
|Godoy Cruz
|21:30
|Racing Club
|2
|vs
|0
|Huracán
|
domingo 5 junio 2022
|13:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|2
|vs
|0
|Sarmiento
|13:00
|Unión Santa Fe
|1
|vs
|2
|Tigre
|17:00
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|1
|vs
|1
|Gimnasia La Plata
|19:30
|Boca Juniors
|2
|vs
|1
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|21:30
|Defensa y Justicia
|0
|vs
|0
|River Plate
|
lunes 6 junio 2022
|19:00
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Lanús
|21:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|vs
|Aldosivi
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RACING
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|TALLERES
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|BOCA
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|NEWELL’S
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|TIGRE
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|PLATENSE
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|VÉLEZ
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|RIVER PLATE
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|COLÓN
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|INDEPENDIENTE
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|12
|GIMNASIA LP
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13
|SAN LORENZO
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|DEF Y JUS
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|PATRONATO
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
|ROS. CENTRAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|LANÚS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|ALDOSIVI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|BANFIELD
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|24
|ARSENAL
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|25
|GODOY CRUZ
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|26
|UNIÓN
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|27
|HURACÁN
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|28
|SARMIENTO
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
