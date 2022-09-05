17ma fecha de la LPF – Partidos de este lunes, tabla de posiciones y descenso

5 septiembre, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

HOY

jueves 1 septiembre 2022
TC Huracán Huracán 2 v 0 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Tomás Adolfo Ducó Página del partido

sábado 3 septiembre 2022
12:00 Lanús Lanús  1 vs  2 Tigre Tigre
Ciudad de Lanús
13:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central  1 vs  o Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Gigante de Arroyito
15:30 Aldosivi Aldosivi  1 vs  2 Sarmiento Sarmiento
José María Minella
15:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield 0 vs  1 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
José Amalfitani
18:00 Racing Club Racing Club  1 vs  0 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
20:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata  3 vs  1 Independiente Independiente
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)

domingo 4 septiembre 2022
15:30 Patronato Patronato  0 vs  0 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
15:30 Platense Platense  0 vs  0 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Ciudad de Vicente López
18:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe vs  2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
20:30 River Plate River Plate vs  0 Barracas Central Barracas Central
Mâs Monumental

HOY lunes 5 septiembre 2022
19:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Norberto Tomaghello
19:00 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 GIMNASIA LP 33 17 9 6 2 19 8 11
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 32 16 9 5 2 19 8 11
3 HURACÁN 31 17 8 7 2 21 12 9
4 RIVER PLATE 29 17 8 5 4 27 14 13
5 BOCA 29 17 9 2 6 23 22 1
6 RACING 28 17 7 7 3 24 14 10
7 GODOY CRUZ 28 16 8 4 4 20 14 6
8 ARGENTINOS JRS. 27 17 8 3 6 18 15 3
9 PLATENSE 26 17 6 8 3 17 13 4
10 SAN LORENZO 24 16 5 9 2 22 17 5
11 PATRONATO 24 17 6 6 5 22 19 3
12 ESTUDIANTES LP 23 17 6 5 6 16 17 -1
13 NEWELL’S 23 17 6 5 6 15 16 -1
14 UNIÓN 23 16 6 5 5 20 22 -2
15 TIGRE 22 17 5 7 5 24 22 2
16 ROS. CENTRAL 22 17 6 4 7 13 16 -3
17 SARMIENTO 22 17 6 4 7 18 21 -3
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 20 17 5 5 7 18 26 -8
19 ARSENAL 19 16 3 10 3 16 17 -1
20 BANFIELD 18 16 4 6 6 15 17 -2
21 DEF Y JUS 18 16 4 6 6 14 18 -4
22 CENTRAL CBA (S) 18 17 5 3 9 19 25 -6
23 COLÓN 18 17 4 6 7 14 20 -6
24 TALLERES 15 16 3 6 7 12 16 -4
25 INDEPENDIENTE 15 17 3 6 8 16 22 -6
26 ALDOSIVI 13 17 3 4 10 11 25 -14
27 VÉLEZ 12 17 1 9 7 17 23 -6
28 LANÚS 11 17 2 5 10 15 26 -11

Promedios

Equipo 19 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 47 75 58 180 92 1,957
2 Boca Juniors 51 63 56 170 93 1,828
3 Racing Club 42 53 58 153 93 1,645
4 Argentinos Juniors 42 51 52 145 93 1,559
5 Defensa y Justicia 39 59 43 141 92 1,533
6 Estudiantes de La Plata 30 61 51 142 93 1,527
7 Vélez Sarsfield 39 70 30 139 93 1,495
8 Gimnasia La Plata 24 51 57 132 93 1,419
9 Talleres de Córdoba 37 66 26 129 92 1,402
10 San Lorenzo 39 48 39 126 92 1,370
11 Tigre 0 0 42 42 31 1,355
12 Newell’s Old Boys 38 39 46 123 93 1,323
13 Unión Santa Fe 28 53 40 121 92 1,315
14 Rosario Central 36 50 36 122 93 1,312
15 Huracán 22 51 49 122 93 1,312
16 Independiente 32 58 31 121 93 1,301
17 Colón Santa Fe 21 64 34 119 93 1,280
18 Lanús 36 56 26 118 93 1,269
19 Barracas Central 0 0 39 39 31 1,258
20 Atlético Tucumán 29 40 43 112 91 1,231
21 Banfield 27 47 37 111 92 1,207
22 Godoy Cruz 18 46 44 108 92 1,174
23 Platense 0 45 36 81 69 1,174
24 Sarmiento 0 36 43 79 69 1,145
25 Arsenal de Sarandí 35 33 36 104 92 1,130
26 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 26 43 33 102 93 1,097
27 Aldosivi 22 44 33 99 93 1,065
28 Patronato 23 37 34 94 93 1,011
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N.de la R; fuente Olé.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario