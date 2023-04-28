14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, partidos de este viernes, tablas y detalles

28 abril, 2023

Se está jugando la 14ta fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;

  • jueves 27 abril 2023
    TC Platense Platense 1 2 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes
    TC Sarmiento Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
    viernes 28 abril 2023
    19:00 Huracán Huracán     Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal
    19:00 Newell’s Newell's Old Boys     Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Jrs.
    21:30 At. Tucumán Atlético Tucumán     River Plate River

    sábado 29 abril 2023
    14:00 Vélez Vélez Sarsfield     San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
    16:30 Gimnasia LP Gimnasia La Plata     Tigre Tigre
    19:00 Banfield Banfield     Barracas Central Barracas
    19:00 Instituto Instituto     Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba
    21:30 Boca Jrs. Boca Juniors     Racing Club Racing

    domingo 30 abril 2023
    15:30 Defensa Defensa y Justicia     Colón Santa Fe Colón
    18:00 Independiente Independiente     Belgrano Belgrano
    20:30 Talleres Talleres de Córdoba     Rosario Central Central
    20:30 Unión Unión Santa Fe     Lanús Lanús

TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate River Plate 33 13 11 0 2 24 5
2 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 27 13 8 3 2 15 5
3 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 24 13 7 3 3 18 8
4 Belgrano Belgrano 24 13 7 3 3 13 9
5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 24 14 7 3 4 16 13
6 Rosario Central Rosario Central 23 13 6 5 2 18 16
7 Lanús Lanús 22 13 6 4 3 21 14
8 Talleres Talleres 21 13 6 3 4 20 11
9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 21 14 6 3 5 18 18
10 Tigre Tigre 19 13 5 4 4 13 13
11 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 18 13 5 3 5 17 12
12 Racing Club Racing Club 18 13 5 3 5 16 16
13 Newell`s Newell`s 18 13 5 3 5 10 12
14 Instituto Instituto 17 13 4 5 4 13 14
15 Platense Platense 17 14 4 5 5 15 17
16 Sarmiento Sarmiento 16 14 4 4 6 15 15
17 Vélez Vélez 15 13 3 6 4 16 13
18 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 15 13 4 3 6 15 14
19 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 15 13 4 3 6 8 15
20 Colón Colón 14 13 2 8 3 12 14
21 Banfield Banfield 14 13 3 5 5 9 15
22 Gimnasia Gimnasia 14 13 4 2 7 13 22
23 Huracán Huracán 13 13 3 4 6 13 18
24 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 13 13 2 7 4 11 16
25 Barracas Central Barracas Central 13 13 3 4 6 10 18
26 Arsenal Arsenal 11 13 3 2 8 11 19
27 Independiente Independiente 10 13 1 7 5 9 15
28 Unión Unión 8 13 1 5 7 8 20

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 92 184 2.000
2 Belgrano Belgrano 13 24 1.846
3 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 92 157 1.707
4 Racing Club Racing Club 92 151 1.641
5 Defensa Defensa 92 148 1.609
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 93 146 1.570
7 Tigre Tigre 54 82 1.519
8 Argentinos Argentinos 92 136 1.478
9 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 92 133 1.446
10 Talleres Talleres 92 133 1.446
11 Vélez Vélez 92 131 1.424
12 Gimnasia Gimnasia 92 130 1.413
13 Huracán Huracán 92 129 1.402
14 Colón Colón 92 123 1.337
15 Instituto Instituto 13 17 1.308
16 Newell`s Newell`s 92 120 1.304
17 Independiente Independiente 92 119 1.293
18 Rosario Central Rosario Central 92 119 1.293
19 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 93 118 1.269
20 Lanús Lanús 92 114 1.239
21 Barracas Central Barracas Central 54 66 1.222
22 Banfield Banfield 92 110 1.196
23 Unión Unión 92 110 1.196
24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 92 110 1.196
25 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 92 107 1.163
26 Sarmiento Sarmiento 93 105 1.129
27 Platense Platense 93 104 1.118
28 Arsenal Arsenal 92 91 0.989

