14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, partidos de este viernes, tablas y detalles

Se está jugando la 14ta fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;
-
jueves 27 abril 2023
TC Platense 1 2 Estudiantes Página del partido TC Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Página del partido
viernes 28 abril 2023
19:00 Huracán Arsenal 19:00 Newell’s Argentinos Jrs. 21:30 At. Tucumán River
sábado 29 abril 2023
14:00 Vélez San Lorenzo 16:30 Gimnasia LP Tigre 19:00 Banfield Barracas 19:00 Instituto Central Córdoba 21:30 Boca Jrs. Racing
domingo 30 abril 2023
15:30 Defensa Colón 18:00 Independiente Belgrano 20:30 Talleres Central 20:30 Unión Lanús
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|River Plate
|33
|13
|11
|0
|2
|24
|5
|2
|San Lorenzo
|27
|13
|8
|3
|2
|15
|5
|3
|Defensa
|24
|13
|7
|3
|3
|18
|8
|4
|Belgrano
|24
|13
|7
|3
|3
|13
|9
|5
|Estudiantes
|24
|14
|7
|3
|4
|16
|13
|6
|Rosario Central
|23
|13
|6
|5
|2
|18
|16
|7
|Lanús
|22
|13
|6
|4
|3
|21
|14
|8
|Talleres
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|11
|9
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|18
|10
|Tigre
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|13
|13
|11
|Argentinos
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|17
|12
|12
|Racing Club
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|16
|16
|13
|Newell`s
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|10
|12
|14
|Instituto
|17
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|14
|15
|Platense
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|17
|16
|Sarmiento
|16
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|17
|Vélez
|15
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|13
|18
|Boca Juniors
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|14
|19
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|8
|15
|20
|Colón
|14
|13
|2
|8
|3
|12
|14
|21
|Banfield
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|9
|15
|22
|Gimnasia
|14
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|22
|23
|Huracán
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|13
|18
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|13
|13
|2
|7
|4
|11
|16
|25
|Barracas Central
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|10
|18
|26
|Arsenal
|11
|13
|3
|2
|8
|11
|19
|27
|Independiente
|10
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|15
|28
|Unión
|8
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|20
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|92
|184
|2.000
|2
|Belgrano
|13
|24
|1.846
|3
|Boca Juniors
|92
|157
|1.707
|4
|Racing Club
|92
|151
|1.641
|5
|Defensa
|92
|148
|1.609
|6
|Estudiantes
|93
|146
|1.570
|7
|Tigre
|54
|82
|1.519
|8
|Argentinos
|92
|136
|1.478
|9
|San Lorenzo
|92
|133
|1.446
|10
|Talleres
|92
|133
|1.446
|11
|Vélez
|92
|131
|1.424
|12
|Gimnasia
|92
|130
|1.413
|13
|Huracán
|92
|129
|1.402
|14
|Colón
|92
|123
|1.337
|15
|Instituto
|13
|17
|1.308
|16
|Newell`s
|92
|120
|1.304
|17
|Independiente
|92
|119
|1.293
|18
|Rosario Central
|92
|119
|1.293
|19
|Godoy Cruz
|93
|118
|1.269
|20
|Lanús
|92
|114
|1.239
|21
|Barracas Central
|54
|66
|1.222
|22
|Banfield
|92
|110
|1.196
|23
|Unión
|92
|110
|1.196
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|92
|110
|1.196
|25
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|92
|107
|1.163
|26
|Sarmiento
|93
|105
|1.129
|27
|Platense
|93
|104
|1.118
|28
|Arsenal
|92
|91
|0.989
