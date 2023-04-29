14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, partidos de este sábado, tablas y detalles

Se está jugando la 14ta fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;
-
jueves 27 abril 2023
TC Platense 1 2 Estudiantes Página del partido TC Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Página del partido
viernes 28 abril 2023
19:00 Huracán 2 1 Arsenal 19:00 Newell’s 0 0 Argentinos Jrs. 21:30 At. Tucumán 1 1 River
HOY sábado 29 abril 2023
14:00 Vélez San Lorenzo 16:30 Gimnasia LP Tigre 19:00 Banfield Barracas 19:00 Instituto Central Córdoba 21:30 Boca Jrs. Racing
domingo 30 abril 2023
15:30 Defensa Colón 18:00 Independiente Belgrano 20:30 Talleres Central 20:30 Unión Lanús
ABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC 1 River Plate 34 14 11 1 2 25 6 2 San Lorenzo 27 13 8 3 2 15 5 3 Defensa 24 13 7 3 3 18 8 4 Belgrano 24 13 7 3 3 13 9 5 Estudiantes 24 14 7 3 4 16 13 6 Rosario Central 23 13 6 5 2 18 16 7 Lanús 22 13 6 4 3 21 14 8 Talleres 21 13 6 3 4 20 11 9 Godoy Cruz 21 14 6 3 5 18 18 10 Argentinos 19 14 5 4 5 17 12 11 Tigre 19 13 5 4 4 13 13 12 Newell`s 19 14 5 4 5 10 12 13 Racing Club 18 13 5 3 5 16 16 14 Instituto 17 13 4 5 4 13 14 15 Platense 17 14 4 5 5 15 17 16 Sarmiento 16 14 4 4 6 15 15 17 Huracán 16 14 4 4 6 15 19 18 Vélez 15 13 3 6 4 16 13 19 Boca Juniors 15 13 4 3 6 15 14 20 C.Córdoba (SE) 15 13 4 3 6 8 15 21 Colón 14 13 2 8 3 12 14 22 Atl. Tucumán 14 14 2 8 4 12 17 23 Banfield 14 13 3 5 5 9 15 24 Gimnasia 14 13 4 2 7 13 22 25 Barracas Central 13 13 3 4 6 10 18 26 Arsenal 11 14 3 2 9 12 21 27 Independiente 10 13 1 7 5 9 15 28 Unión 8 13 1 5 7 8 20
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO 1 River Plate 93 185 1.989 2 Belgrano 13 24 1.846 3 Boca Juniors 92 157 1.707 4 Racing Club 92 151 1.641 5 Defensa 92 148 1.609 6 Estudiantes 93 146 1.570 7 Tigre 54 82 1.519 8 Argentinos 93 137 1.473 9 San Lorenzo 92 133 1.446 10 Talleres 92 133 1.446 11 Vélez 92 131 1.424 12 Huracán 93 132 1.419 13 Gimnasia 92 130 1.413 14 Colón 92 123 1.337 15 Instituto 13 17 1.308 16 Newell`s 93 121 1.301 17 Independiente 92 119 1.293 18 Rosario Central 92 119 1.293 19 Godoy Cruz 93 118 1.269 20 Lanús 92 114 1.239 21 Barracas Central 54 66 1.222 22 Banfield 92 110 1.196 23 Unión 92 110 1.196 24 Atl. Tucumán 93 111 1.194 25 C.Córdoba (SE) 92 107 1.163 26 Sarmiento 93 105 1.129 27 Platense 93 104 1.118 28 Arsenal 93 91 0.978
Comentarios