14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, partidos de este domingo, tablas y detalles

30 abril, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

Se está jugando la 14ta fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;

  • jueves 27 abril 2023
    TC Platense Platense 1 2 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes
    Página del partido
    TC Sarmiento Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
    Página del partido

    viernes 28 abril 2023
    19:00 Huracán Huracán  2  1 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal
    19:00 Newell’s Newell's Old Boys  0  0 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Jrs.
    21:30 At. Tucumán Atlético Tucumán  1  1 River Plate River

    sábado 29 abril 2023
    14:00 Vélez Vélez Sarsfield San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 0 0
    16:30 Gimnasia LP Gimnasia La Plata Tigre Tigre 1  1
    19:00 Banfield Banfield Barracas Central Barracas 0 0
    19:00 Instituto Instituto Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba 0 2
    21:30 Boca Jrs. Boca Juniors Racing Club Racing 3  1

    HOY domingo 30 abril 2023
    15:30 Defensa Defensa y Justicia Colón Santa Fe Colón
    18:00 Independiente Independiente Belgrano Belgrano
    20:30 Talleres Talleres de Córdoba Rosario Central Central
    20:30 Unión Unión Santa Fe Lanús Lanús

    TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

    POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
    1 River Plate River Plate 34 14 11 1 2 25 6
    2 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 28 14 8 4 2 15 5
    3 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 24 13 7 3 3 18 8
    4 Belgrano Belgrano 24 13 7 3 3 13 9
    5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 24 14 7 3 4 16 13
    6 Rosario Central Rosario Central 23 13 6 5 2 18 16
    7 Lanús Lanús 22 13 6 4 3 21 14
    8 Talleres Talleres 21 13 6 3 4 20 11
    9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 21 14 6 3 5 18 18
    10 Tigre Tigre 20 14 5 5 4 14 14
    11 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 19 14 5 4 5 17 12
    12 Newell`s Newell`s 19 14 5 4 5 10 12
    13 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 18 14 5 3 6 18 15
    14 Racing Club Racing Club 18 14 5 3 6 17 19
    15 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 18 14 5 3 6 10 15
    16 Platense Platense 17 14 4 5 5 15 17
    17 Instituto Instituto 17 14 4 5 5 13 16
    18 Vélez Vélez 16 14 3 7 4 16 13
    19 Sarmiento Sarmiento 16 14 4 4 6 15 15
    20 Huracán Huracán 16 14 4 4 6 15 19
    21 Banfield Banfield 15 14 3 6 5 9 15
    22 Gimnasia Gimnasia 15 14 4 3 7 14 23
    23 Colón Colón 14 13 2 8 3 12 14
    24 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 14 14 2 8 4 12 17
    25 Barracas Central Barracas Central 14 14 3 5 6 10 18
    26 Arsenal Arsenal 11 14 3 2 9 12 21
    27 Independiente Independiente 10 13 1 7 5 9 15
    28 Unión Unión 8 13 1 5 7 8 20

     

    TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

    POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
    1 River Plate River Plate 93 185 1.989
    2 Belgrano Belgrano 13 24 1.846
    3 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 93 160 1.720
    4 Racing Club Racing Club 93 151 1.624
    5 Defensa Defensa 92 148 1.609
    6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 93 146 1.570
    7 Tigre Tigre 55 83 1.509
    8 Argentinos Argentinos 93 137 1.473
    9 Talleres Talleres 92 133 1.446
    10 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 93 134 1.441
    11 Vélez Vélez 93 132 1.419
    12 Huracán Huracán 93 132 1.419
    13 Gimnasia Gimnasia 93 131 1.409
    14 Colón Colón 92 123 1.337
    15 Newell`s Newell`s 93 121 1.301
    16 Independiente Independiente 92 119 1.293
    17 Rosario Central Rosario Central 92 119 1.293
    18 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 93 118 1.269
    19 Lanús Lanús 92 114 1.239
    20 Barracas Central Barracas Central 55 67 1.218
    21 Instituto Instituto 14 17 1.214
    22 Unión Unión 92 110 1.196
    23 Banfield Banfield 93 111 1.194
    24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 93 111 1.194
    25 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 93 110 1.183
    26 Sarmiento Sarmiento 93 105 1.129
    27 Platense Platense 93 104 1.118
    28 Arsenal Arsenal 93 91 0.978

Comentarios

Deja un comentario