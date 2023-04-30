14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, partidos de este domingo, tablas y detalles

Se está jugando la 14ta fecha de la LPF, que continúa así;
-
jueves 27 abril 2023
TC Platense 1 2 Estudiantes Página del partido TC Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Página del partido
viernes 28 abril 2023
19:00 Huracán 2 1 Arsenal 19:00 Newell’s 0 0 Argentinos Jrs. 21:30 At. Tucumán 1 1 River
sábado 29 abril 2023
14:00 Vélez San Lorenzo 0 0 16:30 Gimnasia LP Tigre 1 1 19:00 Banfield Barracas 0 0 19:00 Instituto Central Córdoba 0 2 21:30 Boca Jrs. Racing 3 1
HOY domingo 30 abril 2023
15:30 Defensa Colón 18:00 Independiente Belgrano 20:30 Talleres Central 20:30 Unión Lanús
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC 1 River Plate 34 14 11 1 2 25 6 2 San Lorenzo 28 14 8 4 2 15 5 3 Defensa 24 13 7 3 3 18 8 4 Belgrano 24 13 7 3 3 13 9 5 Estudiantes 24 14 7 3 4 16 13 6 Rosario Central 23 13 6 5 2 18 16 7 Lanús 22 13 6 4 3 21 14 8 Talleres 21 13 6 3 4 20 11 9 Godoy Cruz 21 14 6 3 5 18 18 10 Tigre 20 14 5 5 4 14 14 11 Argentinos 19 14 5 4 5 17 12 12 Newell`s 19 14 5 4 5 10 12 13 Boca Juniors 18 14 5 3 6 18 15 14 Racing Club 18 14 5 3 6 17 19 15 C.Córdoba (SE) 18 14 5 3 6 10 15 16 Platense 17 14 4 5 5 15 17 17 Instituto 17 14 4 5 5 13 16 18 Vélez 16 14 3 7 4 16 13 19 Sarmiento 16 14 4 4 6 15 15 20 Huracán 16 14 4 4 6 15 19 21 Banfield 15 14 3 6 5 9 15 22 Gimnasia 15 14 4 3 7 14 23 23 Colón 14 13 2 8 3 12 14 24 Atl. Tucumán 14 14 2 8 4 12 17 25 Barracas Central 14 14 3 5 6 10 18 26 Arsenal 11 14 3 2 9 12 21 27 Independiente 10 13 1 7 5 9 15 28 Unión 8 13 1 5 7 8 20
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO 1 River Plate 93 185 1.989 2 Belgrano 13 24 1.846 3 Boca Juniors 93 160 1.720 4 Racing Club 93 151 1.624 5 Defensa 92 148 1.609 6 Estudiantes 93 146 1.570 7 Tigre 55 83 1.509 8 Argentinos 93 137 1.473 9 Talleres 92 133 1.446 10 San Lorenzo 93 134 1.441 11 Vélez 93 132 1.419 12 Huracán 93 132 1.419 13 Gimnasia 93 131 1.409 14 Colón 92 123 1.337 15 Newell`s 93 121 1.301 16 Independiente 92 119 1.293 17 Rosario Central 92 119 1.293 18 Godoy Cruz 93 118 1.269 19 Lanús 92 114 1.239 20 Barracas Central 55 67 1.218 21 Instituto 14 17 1.214 22 Unión 92 110 1.196 23 Banfield 93 111 1.194 24 Atl. Tucumán 93 111 1.194 25 C.Córdoba (SE) 93 110 1.183 26 Sarmiento 93 105 1.129 27 Platense 93 104 1.118 28 Arsenal 93 91 0.978
Comentarios