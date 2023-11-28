14ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga Profesional – Resultados, tablas y partido de este martes 28/11

Copa LPF – Fecha 14
Sábado 25 de noviembre
Banfield 2-0 Gimnasia
- ST 14´: Yonathan Cabral e/c (BAN)
- ST 47´: Jesús Soraire (BAN)
Platense 1-0 Sarmiento
- PT 43´: Ronaldo Martínez (PLA)
Unión 1-0 Tigre
- PT 37´: Kevin Zenon
Vélez 3-1 Colón
- PT 16´: Santiago Castro (VEL)
- PT 41: Valentín Gómez (VEL)
- ST 16´: Claudio Aquino (VEL)
- ST 21´: Gustavo Toledo (COL)
Domingo 26 de noviembre
River 0 Instituto 0
Atlético Tucumán 0 Huracán 2
Talleres 3 Independiente 2
Arsenal 1 Rosario Central 2
Godoy Cruz 1 Boca 2
Lunes 27 de noviembre
Estudiantes 1 Lanús 1
San Lorenzo 2 Central Córdoba 0
Newell’s 3 Defensa y Justicia 0
Racing 4 Belgrano 1
Martes 28 de noviembre
- 19.00 Barracas Central – Argentinos
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Huracán
|26
|14
|8
|2
|4
|19
|11
|+8
|
2
|River Plate
|24
|14
|7
|3
|4
|24
|16
|+8
|
3
|Banfield
|23
|14
|6
|5
|3
|11
|6
|+5
|
4
|Rosario Central
|23
|14
|6
|5
|3
|17
|13
|+4
|
5
|Independiente
|23
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|11
|+4
|
6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|22
|14
|6
|4
|4
|17
|14
|+3
|
7
|Instituto
|20
|14
|4
|8
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|
8
|Colón
|20
|14
|6
|2
|6
|19
|17
|+2
|
9
|Talleres de Córdoba
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|15
|0
|
10
|Atlético Tucumán
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|
11
|Gimnasia La Plata
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|13
|21
|-8
|
12
|Argentinos Juniors
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|
13
|Arsenal
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|10
|15
|-5
|
14
|Barracas Central
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|24
|14
|6
|6
|2
|22
|16
|+6
|
2
|Godoy Cruz
|22
|14
|5
|7
|2
|14
|9
|+5
|
3
|Belgrano
|21
|14
|5
|6
|3
|20
|18
|+2
|
4
|Platense
|20
|14
|5
|5
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|
5
|Central Córdoba SdE
|19
|14
|5
|4
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|14
|10
|+4
|
7
|Boca Juniors
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|16
|+1
|
8
|San Lorenzo
|18
|14
|3
|9
|2
|11
|11
|0
|
9
|Estudiantes
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|
10
|Sarmiento
|16
|14
|3
|7
|4
|8
|8
|0
|
11
|Unión
|16
|14
|3
|7
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|
12
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|14
|3
|5
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|
13
|Tigre
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|8
|13
|-5
|
14
|Lanús
|12
|14
|2
|6
|6
|9
|14
|-5
