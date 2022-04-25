12° fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Resultados, tablas y programación de este lunes

Se esta jugando la 12da fecha de la Liga profesional;
viernes 22 abril 2022
|TC
|Colón Santa Fe
|2
|v
|2
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
sábado 23 abril 2022
|14:00
|Gimnasia La Plata
|1
|vs
|0
|Unión Santa Fe
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
|14:00
|San Lorenzo
|1
|vs
|2
|Patronato
|Nuevo Gasómetro
|16:30
|Rosario Central
|3
|vs
|0
|Independiente
|Gigante de Arroyito
|19:00
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|1
|vs
|2
|Boca Juniors
|Alfredo Terrera
|21:30
|Banfield
|3
|vs
|1
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Florencio Solá
|21:30
|Barracas Central
|1
|vs
|1
|Vélez Sarsfield
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
domingo 24 abril 2022
|16:30
|Racing Club
|0
|vs
|0
|Newell’s Old Boys
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|19:00
|River Plate
|1
|vs
|1
|Atlético Tucumán
|Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
|21:30
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|vs
|1
|Platense
|Norberto Tomaghello
|21:30
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|vs
|1
|Lanús
|Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)
Hoy lunes 25 abril 2022
|15:30
|Tigre
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
|21:30
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Huracán
|José María Minella
|21:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|vs
|Sarmiento
Liga Profesional Argentina (Copa)
Grupo A
|Pos.
|Pts
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|DG
|1
|RAC
|28
|12
|8
|4
|0
|15
|2
|RIV
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|11
|3
|NEW
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|ARJ
|20
|11
|6
|2
|3
|4
|5
|SAR
|20
|11
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|DYJ
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|5
|7
|GIM
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|-4
|8
|BAN
|17
|12
|5
|2
|5
|3
|9
|UNI
|17
|12
|5
|2
|5
|0
|10
|SAN
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|PAT
|10
|12
|3
|1
|8
|-8
|12
|PLAT
|9
|12
|2
|3
|7
|-10
|13
|TAL
|8
|12
|2
|2
|8
|-10
|14
|ATT
|7
|12
|1
|4
|7
|-13
Grupo B
|Pos.
|Pts
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|DG
|1
|EST
|25
|12
|7
|4
|1
|14
|2
|BOC
|21
|12
|5
|6
|1
|4
|3
|ALD
|20
|11
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|TIG
|19
|11
|5
|4
|2
|8
|5
|COL
|16
|12
|3
|7
|2
|2
|6
|BCT
|16
|12
|5
|1
|6
|-7
|7
|CC SdE
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|-5
|8
|GOD
|13
|12
|2
|7
|3
|-2
|9
|IND
|13
|12
|2
|7
|3
|-3
|10
|VEL
|12
|12
|2
|6
|4
|-1
|11
|HUR
|12
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|12
|LAN
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-2
|13
|CEN
|11
|12
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|14
|ARS
|10
|11
|1
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
