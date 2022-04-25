12° fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Resultados, tablas y programación de este lunes

25 abril, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

Se esta jugando la 12da fecha de la Liga profesional;

viernes 22 abril 2022
TC Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe 2 v 2 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López Página del partido

sábado 23 abril 2022
14:00 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata  1 vs  0 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
14:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo  1 vs  2 Patronato Patronato
Nuevo Gasómetro
16:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central  3 vs  0 Independiente Independiente
Gigante de Arroyito
19:00 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)  1 vs  2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Alfredo Terrera
21:30 Banfield Banfield  3 vs  1 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Florencio Solá
21:30 Barracas Central Barracas Central  1 vs  1 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
Tomás Adolfo Ducó

domingo 24 abril 2022
16:30 Racing Club Racing Club  0 vs  0 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
19:00 River Plate River Plate  1 vs  1 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
21:30 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia  1 vs  1 Platense Platense
Norberto Tomaghello
21:30 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz  1 vs  1 Lanús Lanús
Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)

Hoy lunes 25 abril 2022
15:30 Tigre Tigre   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
21:30 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Huracán Huracán
José María Minella
21:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento

Liga Profesional Argentina (Copa)

Grupo A

Pos. Pts PJ G E P DG
1 RAC 28 12 8 4 0 15
2 RIV 23 12 7 2 3 11
3 NEW 23 12 7 2 3 5
4 ARJ 20 11 6 2 3 4
5 SAR 20 11 6 2 3 1
6 DYJ 19 12 5 4 3 5
7 GIM 18 12 5 3 4 -4
8 BAN 17 12 5 2 5 3
9 UNI 17 12 5 2 5 0
10 SAN 11 12 2 5 5 -3
11 PAT 10 12 3 1 8 -8
12 PLAT 9 12 2 3 7 -10
13 TAL 8 12 2 2 8 -10
14 ATT 7 12 1 4 7 -13

Grupo B

Pos. Pts PJ G E P DG
1 EST 25 12 7 4 1 14
2 BOC 21 12 5 6 1 4
3 ALD 20 11 6 2 3 5
4 TIG 19 11 5 4 2 8
5 COL 16 12 3 7 2 2
6 BCT 16 12 5 1 6 -7
7 CC SdE 14 12 3 5 4 -5
8 GOD 13 12 2 7 3 -2
9 IND 13 12 2 7 3 -3
10 VEL 12 12 2 6 4 -1
11 HUR 12 11 3 3 5 -2
12 LAN 11 12 2 5 5 -2
13 CEN 11 12 3 2 7 -5
14 ARS 10 11 1

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario